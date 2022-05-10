Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Scrap dealer held in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires
chandigarh news

Scrap dealer held in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires

The CIA Naraingarh unit has arrested a scrap dealer from Manimajra in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires worth lakhs from two men who had been arrested on May 2 for theft of transformer parts in Ambala district
The accused, Ateek Ahmad, was arrested based on information divulged by the arrested thieves Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura. (Representative image)
Updated on May 10, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The CIA Naraingarh unit has arrested a scrap dealer from Manimajra in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires worth lakhs from two men who had been arrested on May 2 for theft of transformer parts in Ambala district.

The accused, Ateek Ahmad, was arrested based on information divulged by the arrested thieves Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Yamunanagar’s Sadhaura.

Amit and Jaswant were arrested in connection with a case registered at the Mullana police station in April. On questioning, they revealed their involvement in 25 other thefts of transformer parts. Based on information provided by them, Ahmad was nabbed over the weekend, police said.

The scrap dealer was taken into police remand on Saturday and the trio was sent to jail on Sunday, police added.

Unit in-charge inspector Surendra Kumar said that an SUV that was used by the accused for committing thefts has also been recovered.

