Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace
A cordon and search operation was carried out across the police commissionerate on Saturday to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime.
The comprehensive operation lasted three-and-a-half hours from 11.30am to 3pm. Under the supervision of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and additional director general of police (ADGP, community affairs division) Gurpreet Deo, senior officials – including the joint commissioner of police (rural), additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP, 4), two assistant commissioners of police, five station house officers (SHOs), three chowki in-charges – and 250 police personnel cordoned off areas in the vicinity of the central jail in Preet Nagar, Tajpur Road, and Farid Colony to weed out known criminals and contraband.
Deo said, “The operation was carried out to instil a sense of security among common man and fear among law-breakers, strengthen our fight to make Punjab drug-free, eliminate gangster culture, maintain law and order, and detect crime.”
“There is a need to revive basic policing, which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots, being ready to handle any emergent law-and-order situation, monitoring crime data, inspect police stations, and looking after the welfare of police personnel,” the ADGP said.
Cops comb through 450 houses, 235 vehicles in Jagraon
The rural police combed through 450 houses, and 235 vehicles in Jagraon, on the directives of director general of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday.
A special team comprising 225 police personnel sanitised villages falling under the Sidhwan Bet police station in Jagraon, including Malsiha Bajan and Basti Khaulean Vala Pull in a six hour operation, which concluded at 3pm.
Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Nilambri Jagdale supervised the team, which also included three superintendents of police(SPs), and six deputy superintendents of police.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hillori said, “No objectionable material was recovered during the drive. More such surprise drives will be carried out in future.”
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 382 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 382 new Covid cases among 85156 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44%, according to the data shared by the state health department on Saturday. “Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 117923189 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement. Uttar Pradesh at present has 2265 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority are in home isolation.
-
Covid cases plateau in state, Pune district sees a rise
In mid-June, new Covid cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4,000-mark. As June ended, the daily virus caseload for the state has been around 3,000. However, daily cases in Pune district have been on a rise, suggests data by the state health department. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,760 more Covid cases and five deaths related to the virus. Pune district reported 945 new cases.
-
Banthia Commission recommends up to 27% reservation of OBC; prescribes reservation for each of the local bodies
Mumbai: The much-awaited report of Jayant Kumar Banthia-led commission which collated empirical data on Other Backward Class communities, submitted its report to the Maharashtra state government recommending up to 27% political reservation in every local self-government body depending on population. The commission, which submitted a 700-page report on Friday, has recommended reservation for all local bodies, starting from the gram panchayat to the municipal corporation, based on the OBC population of the specific area.
-
Son killed 64-year-old farmer for property: Ludhiana police
A day after a 64-year-old farmer was found murdered in his cattle shed in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha, police booked his son for murder on Saturday. The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, allegedly murdered his father, Jagdev Singh, for their ancestral property. His younger brother is in Canada, while his sister is settled in the United States of America. While the accused is on the run, a probe is on to find his accomplices.
-
PMC decides to lift trash along highways on NHAI vehicle
As citizens continue to throw garbage along the highways, mainly the Satara highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation and National Highways Authority of India have jointly decided to act on it. During the meeting held on Friday, NHAI has promised the Pune civic body officials to provide one vehicle for garbage collection and recruit staff for patrolling along the highways to stop garbage dumping.
