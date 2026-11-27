The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have revived its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but deciding how many wards to leave for its partner may prove difficult as the saffron party is keen on prioritising winnability over seat-sharing arithmetic.

The meeting was chaired by the local presidents of both parties – BJP’s Jatinder Pal Malhotra and SAD’s Charanjit Singh Villy. (HT File) more less

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In a significant development ahead of the December 23 municipal corporation (MC) polls, senior leaders of both parties met at BJP’s Chandigarh headquarters, Kamlam, on Thursday to discuss the organisational position across the wards. The meeting was chaired by the local presidents of both parties – BJP’s Jatinder Pal Malhotra and SAD’s Charanjit Singh Villy. Former BJP presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood, and SAD national spokesperson Harjit Singh Bhullar were also present.

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Assessing ward-level organisation strengths

Sources said the discussions revolved around the organisational strength of the two parties across the wards, with the winnability of prospective candidates emerging as a key consideration. The BJP is understood to be keen on assessing the electoral prospects of candidates before conceding any seats to its ally.

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{{^usCountry}} The Akali Dal, meanwhile, is seeking an increase in its share. In their previous outing together – in 2016, the BJP fielded candidates in 22 of the 26 wards, while the SAD contested the remaining four. The alliance broke down in September 2020 over differences on the Centre’s farm laws. By the next elections, the number of wards in the corporation had increased to 35, and the Akalis now feel their share should proportionately increase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Akali Dal, meanwhile, is seeking an increase in its share. In their previous outing together – in 2016, the BJP fielded candidates in 22 of the 26 wards, while the SAD contested the remaining four. The alliance broke down in September 2020 over differences on the Centre’s farm laws. By the next elections, the number of wards in the corporation had increased to 35, and the Akalis now feel their share should proportionately increase. {{/usCountry}}

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Past performance matters

The demand, however, has raised concerns within the saffron party, where several leaders and ticket aspirants have been preparing for the elections, including in wards currently represented by its councillors. Party leaders are apprehensive about surrendering seats to an ally whose electoral performance in Chandigarh has remained limited. During the 2021 elections, when the two parties fought independently, SAD was able to win only one seat out of the 19 wards it contested in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The lone councillor Hardeep Singh had subsequently defected to the Aam Aadmi Party.

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Even in 2016, when the SAD-BJP contested together, the Akalis were able to win only one out of four wards. The BJP won 20 seats, taking the alliance tally to 21 in the 26-member elected House.

Akalis keen on southern, rural pockets

SAD leaders are understood to be staking claim to wards in the southern and rural pockets of Chandigarh, particularly areas where the party believes it has retained a support base among Sikh voters and residents of villages. Ward 30, covering Sectors 41 and 42 and the villages of Buterla and Attawa, is central to this claim, having been represented by Hardeep Singh and his family for several terms.

Consultation with senior leaders today

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh SAD leadership is scheduled to meet party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday to discuss the proposed seat-sharing arrangement and the number of wards the party should seek. The consultations are expected to help the local leadership firm up its position before the next round of negotiations with the BJP.

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