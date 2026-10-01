Sector 70 continues to battle garbage mounds despite pollution board directions

Despite directions from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to clear an open dumping site in Sector 70, municipal waste, plastic waste, debris and cow dung continue to concern residents living near the open land opposite Mann Complex.

Residents say the situation remains unchanged despite the inspection and PPCB directions. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

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The PPCB, in its letter dated July 24, directed the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) to clear the site and ensure the waste is regularly transferred to the main dumping site. The direction followed a complaint dated June 9. The PPCB inspected the site on July 10 and found a large quantity of unsegregated solid waste and cow dung dumped there.

However, residents said the situation remains unchanged despite the inspection and directions.

They questioned how long the site has been used for dumping and why the waste continues to accumulate.

Reena Rai, a resident of the area, said, “People are facing problems because of the garbage. There has been no action despite the issue being flagged, and people are even falling sick because of the conditions around the dumping site.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bippinjit Singh, president of the RWA, Sector 70, said, “This is a serious failure of municipal waste management, not merely a local cleanliness issue. What is particularly concerning is that the violation has been repeatedly reported, PPCB has inspected the site and directed MC to clear it, yet the dumping continues. Regulatory directions cannot remain on paper. The authorities must ensure immediate removal, prevent recurrence and fix responsibility for continued non-compliance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bippinjit Singh, president of the RWA, Sector 70, said, “This is a serious failure of municipal waste management, not merely a local cleanliness issue. What is particularly concerning is that the violation has been repeatedly reported, PPCB has inspected the site and directed MC to clear it, yet the dumping continues. Regulatory directions cannot remain on paper. The authorities must ensure immediate removal, prevent recurrence and fix responsibility for continued non-compliance.” {{/usCountry}}

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MC commissioner Sundeep, when contacted, shared a photograph indicating that the site had been cleaned. However, he did not respond to further questions seeking his detailed comment on the residents’ allegations and the current status of the site.

Superintending engineer (SE) Kamaljeet Singh said the site is cleaned routinely and, while sharing the same photograph, maintained that there was no garbage at the location. When asked for a final response on the matter, he said the story could be published with his quote and that he had no issue with it.

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The contrasting claims of residents and municipal officials raise questions over whether the PPCB’s direction has been effectively implemented on the ground.