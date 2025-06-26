Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Security forces conduct mockdrills in Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 26, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The drills were held at various places on the route of yatra, camps and other places. It was part of an exercise to meet any contingency

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces conducted mock drills at various places in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel during a mock drill on coordination and emergency response, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, at a transit camp at Pantha Chowk, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel during a mock drill on coordination and emergency response, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, at a transit camp at Pantha Chowk, on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (PTI)

The yatra will begin on July 3 and will conclude on August 8. The drills were held at various places on the route of yatra, camps and other places. It was part of an exercise to meet any contingency.

Inspector general of police Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that the Amarnath yatra begins from next week and J&K Police and other security agencies had made all the security arrangements. “Compared to previous years this time in depth and multi-layered security arrangements have been made for security of yatra. We have distributed security of yatra in zones and sectors and today in Kashmir at every place weather camps, roads or interior sections SOP drills were conducted. The aim of these drills is to make constigency response more refined.”

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah had already urged yatris to visit in good numbers as adequate security arrangements are already in place.

