Security forces fire in air as protest turns violent at Panipat refinery; 2 CISF men injured

The Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Baholi, about 100 km from the national capital, witnessed a violent standoff on Monday as a protest by contract workers escalated into a clash with security forces injuring two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Protesting contract workers damaging a vehicle at the Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex on Monday.

Demonstrators damaged multiple vehicles and hurled stones at the CISF prompting security personnel to fire two warning shots in the air to disperse the crowd which seemingly outnumbered the security forces.

The protesters flagged several grievances, including late salary payments, unjust wage deductions, and poor health and hygiene conditions within the facility.

A primary point of contention involved shifts; workers alleged they were paid for eight hours of duty despite regularly working 12-hour shifts.

Police said that two CRPF personnel were wounded, but there was no report on injury to the other side in the the incident, which highlighted simmering labour discontent at one of the country’s largest integrated refining facilities and third largest in South East Asia.

The unrest began at the refinery’s main gate, where workers had gathered for a scheduled protest amid heavy police presence at around 11 am.

The situation escalated after the forces asked the protesters to confine their protest to the designated area so that refinary operations are not hampered, it was learnt.

Soon, the protesters started raising slogans and pelted stones, while vandalising at least two security vehicles. Panipat DSP City Rajbir Singh, along with his team were rushed to the spot.

The forces brought the situation under control with the help of CISF, when two shots were also fired in the air.

Inspector Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of the Panipat Sadar police station, confirmed that the warning shots were a necessary measure to restore order.

Following the dispersal, the authorities arranged a meeting between the workers and the refinery management.

SP Bhupinder Singh, who later reached the spot, said that two vehicles were damaged and two CISF personnel were injured in the stone-pelting with further legal action after the medical and an official complaint, if any.

“A meeting was held with the workers’ officials, contractors, and officials. The meeting revealed atleast seven demands, including longer working hours and lower wages. A two-day window was given for the meeting, with a commitment to discuss the situation again afterwards. District police personnel have been deployed in shifts,” he added.