Self-styled godwoman held for theft at devotee’s house in Lalru

The Dera Bassi police have arrested a self-styled godwoman, her daughter and son-in-law for stealing ₹2.76 lakh in cash and three gold rings from the locked house of a devotee in Lalru. The trio has been booked under Sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused have been identified as Kamlesh Kaur, a resident of Sadarpura Colony, Lalru; her daughter Neeshu and son-in-law Vishal Kashyap, a resident of Balana village, Ambala.

Police have recovered ₹1.26 lakh from Kamlesh, ₹1.5 lakh from Vishal and the three gold rings from Neeshu.

Their arrest came on the complaint of Darshan Singh, who deals in sale and purchase of used cars. He said on May 14, he and his family had left home to attend a religious congregation at Salamatpur in Sirsa. On returning on May 19, they were shocked to find ₹2.76 lakh in cash and gold ornaments stolen from their house.

Darshan reported the matter to the police, informing that only Kamlesh, whom his family followed, was familiar with cash and gold ornaments kept in the house and was also aware that they were going to Sirsa.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said based on Darshan’s suspicion, they rounded up the accused, who confessed to the crime. They were arrested on May 20 and produced before a court that sent them to three-day police remand, during which the stolen articles were recovered.

The ASP said they were investigating whether the accused were involved in more similar crimes. She said Kamlesh had been living in Lalru for the past seven years and became a self-styled godwoman two years ago.

