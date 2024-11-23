Menu Explore
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Setback for Congress in Dera Baba Nanak, AAP’s Gurdeep Randhawa wins

ByPress Trust of India
Nov 23, 2024 02:52 PM IST

Defeats Congress nominee Jatinder Kaur, the wife of Gurdaspur Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represented this seat in 2002, 2012, 2017 and 2022.

AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa on Saturday won the Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat, defeating Congress nominee Jatinder Kaur by 5,699 votes, officials said.

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrating the victory of their candidates in three of the four assembly byelections in Punjab on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrating the victory of their candidates in three of the four assembly byelections in Punjab on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

In the fierce contest between the Congress and the AAP, Randhawa secured 59,104 votes, while Jatinder Kaur polled 53,405 votes.

BJP candidate Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon trailed at the third spot, managing just 6,505 votes.

Jatinder Kaur was leading from the third to the eighth round of counting. Randhawa maintained the lead in the following rounds. There were a total of 18 rounds of counting.

Jatinder Kaur is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represented this seat in 2002, 2012, 2017 and 2022.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20.

The bypolls were necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

