Seven more Punjab women stranded in Oman return home

Chandigarh The number of people rescued from Oman has gone to 24 under the initiative launched to bring back women stranded in Oman. (AFP File Photo)

Seven more women and a boy from Punjab on Friday reunited with their families as they landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi under ‘#MissionHope’.

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjeet Sahney said that ‘Mission Hope’ was launched last month to bring every stranded Punjabi woman from Oman.

“Our team is working on a war footing and has visited Oman twice to liaise with all the stakeholders to expedite the rescue operation as soon as possible,” he said.

Sahney, who is also the International President of World Punjabi Organization, is bearing the cost of penalties which sponsors are demanding to cancel the unreasonable contracts of these girls and their travel.

“All those who returned to their homes today will go to their nearest police stations and file FIRs against the agents, who duped and sent them abroad,” he said.