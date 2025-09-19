Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) decision to discipline its staff, including sacking a granthi, for offering a siropa (robe of honour) to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a gurdwara in Ramdas on September 15 has reignited a long-standing debate over the intersection of politics and Sikh religious practices. SGPC action over siropa to Rahul Gandhi triggers debate

The SGPC on Wednesday suspended a preacher and an attendant, dismissed a granthi from service and issued a warning and transferred the manager for violating “maryada” (religious code of conduct) for presenting a siropa at Gurdwara Smadh Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas to Rahul.

While the SGPC maintains the action was taken due to a violation of the “maryada” and defiance of a recent resolution barring VIPs from being honoured inside the Darbar Hall, the move has drawn sharp criticism — not just from political quarters, but also from within the Panthic community.

The incident has prompted concerns that SGPC’s decisions on religious matters are increasingly being influenced by political affiliations, particularly those aligned with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has traditionally dominated the SGPC.

SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur, in a Facebook post, questioned the rationale behind targeting Rahul Gandhi. “If Indira Gandhi ordered an attack on the Darbar Sahib (Operation Bluestar), the community did not forgive her. She had to pay the price. But what is the fault of her grandson, who was just a child at that time? Rahul Gandhi has visited the Darbar Sahib many times with humility and has never spoken against Sikhs.”

Her comments have resonated with many who feel the SGPC is selective in enforcing religious protocol, depending on the political identity of the individual being honoured.

The siropa, traditionally a sacred token of respect in Sikhism, is increasingly seen as a symbol manipulated by political calculations. Religious scholars and observers say this has diminished the sanctity of the practice and led to avoidable controversies.

Amarjit Singh, professor of religious studies at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said: “These controversies are fallout of interference of politics into religious affairs. Decisions about giving or not giving siropas are politically motivated. The SGPC does what is suited to it. If there is a uniform policy or protocol of siropa offering and its implementation without any bias, such controversies do not erupt.”

Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, professor of Sikh studies at Punjabi University, Patiala echoed similar concerns, stating: “A siropa is an honour, not a souvenir. It must be reserved for those with a genuine contribution to the Panth. Arbitrary or politically-driven offerings degrade its meaning.”

He added that the process should be institutionalised through a committee, rather than left to ad hoc decisions.

The latest incident is not isolated. Over the years, siropa offerings — or refusals — have triggered political tensions and public criticism.

In 2002, Captain Amarinder Singh, after becoming Punjab’s CM, was denied the siropa during his first visit to the Golden Temple, which led to a sharp reaction. Though the SGPC honoured him with a siropa in 2004, it was not inside the sanctum sanctorum. However, when he became CM again in 2017, he was given the siropa inside the temple by the head granthi during the presidency of Kirpal Singh Badungar.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was similarly denied the siropa in 2011 during his visit to the Golden Temple. This was in the wake of his controversial comments on Operation Bluestar. He was instead presented with the siropa at the SGPC’s office outside the Golden Temple, sparking protests from factions within the Sikh community.

Parkash Singh Badal, the then CM of Punjab, faced a similar fate in 2016 when the Bargari sacrilege incidents led to widespread protests. Despite being inside the sanctum sanctorum, the priest refused to give him the siropa, which caused significant embarrassment. The SGPC took swift action by transferring the priest.

In 2020, the SGPC found itself at the centre of a controversy when it honoured Paramraj Singh Umranangal, a Punjab Police officer named in the 2015 Kotkapura firing. Umranangal, who was under suspension, was given a siropa at the Golden Temple. The backlash led to an apology from the SGPC and the transfer of the staff involved.

In 2021, Charanjit Singh Channi, the then CM of Punjab, was given the siropa during his first visit to the Golden Temple after becoming CM. However, some members of the Scheduled Castes Sikh community questioned why the CM was not given the siropa inside the sanctum sanctorum. The SGPC explained that his trimmed beard violated the maryada, and thus he could not be honoured inside the temple.

These events underscore the political sensitivities that shape decisions around the siropa, revealing how religious practices can often become entangled with political agendas.