SGPC draws flak over sacking Giani Harpreet

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee’s decision to sack Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has invited criticism from various Sikh quarters. Giani Harpreet Singh

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka termed it as a black day in Sikh history.

“Today will be marked as a black day in the Sikh history. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) used the SGPC to avenge the December 2 decree in which Giani Harpreet Singh played a part. This will hurt the faith of sangat on the Sikh temporal seats,” Kalka said at the Golden Temple.

Responding to allegations that Giani Harpreet Singh has links with the BJP, Kalka said, “Those who are making these allegations, have ties with BJP for over 25 years and they made government in alliance with the BJP. This is a clear cut move of vendetta”.

SGPC member and former general secretary Kiranjot Kaur in a social media post also condemned the action against Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar.

“Deliberately insulting and humiliating a Gursikh is not the panthic tradition. This is sheer political vendetta, that too under the garb of religion...highly condemnable”, she added.

Former SGPC member advocate Jaswinder Singh said action against Giani Harpreet Singh was the prerogative of Akal Takht.

“Sacking him is not fair especially when Akal Takht jathedar had made it clear that probing allegations against a jathedar is jurisdiction of the highest Sikh temporal seat. When Giani Harpreet Singh gave clarification in the presence of Guru and Panj Pyare and denied the charges, no action should have been taken against him. The responsibility is on Akal Takht jathedar’s shoulders. Will he stay the decision or quit?” Jaswinder Singh said.

Ajaypal Singh Brar, president of the socio-religious organisation Misl Satluj, termed it an ‘abrupt and malafide removal of a jathedar’.

“This action is being seen as a calculated move aimed at silencing the only real challenge to the Badal family’s dominance over SAD and Sikh institutions”, he said.

Brar said Giani Harpreet Singh is widely regarded as the key architect of the December 2 decree, which had the potential to dismantle the discredited autocratic leadership and revive Akali Dal on democratic and panthic lines. “His removal at this crucial juncture exposes the vested interests working against the Sikh community’s aspirations for genuine reform,’ he said.

Brar said the timing of this decision raises serious concerns, as SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar is scheduled to appear before the committee constituted by Akal Takht Sahib regarding the membership dive.

Misl Satluj leaders also urged the Sikh sangat to recognise this larger conspiracy and take a united stand.

Akal Takht secretariat former honorary secretary Gurmeet Singh said, “As per Sikh traditions and norms, the SGPC has not taken right decision. This will not leave good impression on the sangat across the world”.

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Paramjit Singh Sarna, in a video message on social media, said: “SGPC has conveyed that the jathedar who works against the Sikh maryada and plays into the hands of political parties, is not acceptable to the Sikh panth”.

Meanwhile, Gurpartap Singh Wadala termed the decision as uncalled for. “Akali leadership’s attempt to settle scores with the jathedars of various Takhts is against the Sikh philosophy, and Giani Harpreet Singh was made a target for the perception that he was behind the edict, which is against panthic maryada.”