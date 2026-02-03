SGPC forms expert panel to curb AI misuse hurting Sikh sentiments

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday constituted a sub-committee of experts in the field of AI and the internet to review and suggest ways to check the growing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create videos and other content that undermine the dignity and sanctity of the Sikh religion. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) headquarters in Amritsar.

Sharing details, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that, as per the decision taken by the executive committee, gurdwara body’s president Harjinder Singh Dhami had formed this sub-committee to check and curb the circulation of objectionable content on social media.

“The videos and other material generated using AI, which hurt Sikh religious sentiments, are continuously increasing on social media platforms. To effectively put a stop to this trend, a dedicated sub-committee comprising legal and technical experts actively working in this domain has been formed,” Partap Singh said.

The sub-committee includes Harjinder Singh Sandhu (USA), Harmit Shah Singh (UK), Sarabjot Singh (UK), Sarpreet Singh (Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib), Gurpal Singh (Khalsa College, Patiala), Jagdeep Singh Malhi (Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ludhiana), and Satinderpal Singh (Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ludhiana), he said, adding that SGPC system administrator Karamveer Singh will serve as the coordinator of the committee.

The SGPC secretary further said that the sub-committee will also work towards establishing contact with leading AI technology companies to prevent and block the spread of AI-generated content on social media that is directed against the Sikh religion.