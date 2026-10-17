SGPC to put up anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s portrait at Central Sikh Museum

Bathinda: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday announced that it would install a portrait of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s portrait will be installed at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. (HT file photo)

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The decision was announced after a meeting between SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Bhim Singh, the father of the activist. Jhota was fatally shot dead, allegedly by medical store owner Ashwini Kumar on October 13 when he confronted him for selling illegal habit-forming drugs in Mansa while conducting a campaign against local drug networks.

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Dhami also announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each for the four individuals injured along with Jhota in the attack. He said the SGPC will cover all expenses for their treatment at its medical college in Amritsar.

Commending Jhota’s anti-drug campaign, Dhami said that the activist had chosen the path of struggle to protect Punjab’s younger generation from drugs. “The courage of all those who contribute to such movements and their commitment to society cannot be overlooked,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Jhota conducted public raids, exposed drug peddlers, and confronted pharmacy owners often livestreaming his actions to mobilise local communities. Hours later, the accused chemist was arrested in Salasar, neighbouring Rajasthan and brought back to Mansa for interrogation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jhota conducted public raids, exposed drug peddlers, and confronted pharmacy owners often livestreaming his actions to mobilise local communities. Hours later, the accused chemist was arrested in Salasar, neighbouring Rajasthan and brought back to Mansa for interrogation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Central Sikh Museum honours martyrs, historical figures, and community leaders. Conferring a portrait in the museum is considered the highest honour bestowed by the apex Sikh body. The SGPC unveiled portraits of three figures, including justice Kuldip Singh, at the Central Sikh Museum on October 10. Justice Kuldip Singh, a former Supreme Court judge, has been recognised for his rulings on human rights issues and his advocacy against human rights violations in Punjab.