Shah promises 3 Diwali gifts for Chandigarh; leaves official disclosure to Kataria

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced three major Diwali gifts for Chandigarh, leaving the official disclosure to Union Territory administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

Home Minister Amit Shah during 60th RIsing Day of Chandigarh Police and President's Colour Presentation Ceremony at Police Line in Sector 26 Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Shah said he preferred Kataria to present the initiatives as a festive gift, noting that the administrator had spent significant time studying local issues, conducting surveys, and assessing residents’ needs before presenting the proposals to the central government.

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Shah praised Kataria for his persistent efforts toward the city’s development and welfare, noting that the administrator constantly proposed new projects and facilities for the residents. He added that Kataria would personally make three announcements before Diwali.

Shah’s visit comes ahead of the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections scheduled for December, with the Centre’s development announcements and assurances likely to figure in the political narrative around the polls.

On Chandigarh’s 60th Foundation Day, Shah described it as a planned city that had established a distinct identity through six decades of urban development. He said the city had become an important part of North India’s identity and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to its development.

At an event in Tiranga Park, Sector 17, Shah inaugurated two projects worth ₹80 crore and laid the foundation stones for seven projects estimated at ₹178 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} ‘A clean, green & safe future for Chandigarh’ {{/usCountry}}

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In his address, Kataria highlighted Chandigarh’s progress in education, sports, healthcare, public transport and urban infrastructure. He also referred to the city’s work in renewable energy, waste management, green cover and digital governance. He said the administration was working towards making Chandigarh a clean, green, safe and inclusive city, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for their support and guidance.

He promised that by the end of March next year, only electric buses will run in Chandigarh.

Chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad outlined the importance of the projects for strengthening public infrastructure and improving facilities for residents. Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi were also present at the event.

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Resolution of 3 long-pending issues likely

Three long-pending issues affecting city residents, property owners, and industrialists may be resolved before Diwali following Shah’s assurance that the UT administrator would announce three major decisions for the city.

One of the expected announcements concerns an increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) in industrial areas.

The proposed amendment to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031 could allow industrialists to construct additional floors and maximise the use of their existing plots.

Another likely relief is the conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties into freehold. The change would make it easier for property owners to sell or transfer their premises and use them as collateral to secure bank loans.

The third expected decision relates to ownership rights for original allottees of houses in rehabilitation colonies. The proposal could provide ownership to eligible original allottees against payment of a prescribed fee.

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Says wants Chandigarh to be 1st drug-free city in India

While praising the Chandigarh Police’s recent drive against drugs, Shah said if India ever gets rid of the menace of drugs, he expects Chandigarh to become the first drug-free city of the country. He was speaking at the 60th Raising Day Parade and Diamond Jubilee celebrations organised at Police Lines in Sector 26 on Sunday.

He said he expects more from Chandigarh despite the city being in proximity to Punjab. In a veiled dig against the state, which is suffering from its own drug issues and serves as a transit point as drugs enter the city from Pakistan, this comment was made even with Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav also in attendance.

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Shah said that following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Chandigarh police has increased the conviction rate in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act cases, securing the conviction of 93% of accused persons. He said that the police had been targeting drugs and gangsters and that from August 4, 2024, till date, 8,206 FIRs have been registered in Chandigarh, of which Chandigarh Police has filed chargesheets online in 7,590 cases.

This serves as a model for all police forces across the country, he added. He said that the Centre has provided Chandigarh with 2,152 artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras. This comes even as 2,130 cameras are currently active in the city. Shah also praised the city’s beat policing system.

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Shah was present as the chief guest to confer the President’s Colour on Chandigarh Police. The colour was presented to DSP P Abhinandan and it was unveiled with a parade. He also honoured inspector general of police Pushpendra Kumar, inspector Jasbir Singh and head constable Surender Pal with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. Inspector Ravdeep Singh received the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation, while the Best Police Station Award was presented to Inspector Hariom Sharma, SHO, Police Station-31.

Shah inspected the parade and honoured the memory of Chandigarh police officers who had died in the line of duty over the years.