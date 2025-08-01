Shimla pounded by 71% excess rain in July, Mandi logged 58%

Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and Mandi districts have received significantly above-normal rainfall in July, with excess rainfall recorded at 71% and 58%, respectively, reveals the data by India Meteorological Department. Kullu also witnessed 25% above-normal rainfall. Restoration work underway on the Manali-Chandigarh highway, in Mandi, on Thursday. (PTI)

Between July 1 and 31, Shimla recorded 360.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 210.2 mm, while Mandi received 612.1 mm compared to the normal 386.5 mm. Kullu district also saw excess rainfall, receiving 229.9 mm against a normal of 184 mm, which is 25% above normal.

In contrast, Lahaul-Spiti recorded the highest rainfall deficit at 77%, followed by Solan with a 17% deficit, and both Kinnaur and Chamba districts recording a 13% shortfall each.

The state has recorded normal rainfall in July – receiving 255.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 255.9 mm.

As per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), state has recorded 173 deaths, with 95 attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, and 78 due to road mishaps, since the onset of monsoon--June 20. Over 1400 houses have also been damaged. Mandi witnessed maximum damage owing to torrential rains.

Mandi-Kullu highway remains blocked

Meanwhile, the Mandi-Kullu stretch of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-21) was again blocked on Thursday evening, after the traffic movement was restored on morning. The vehicular movement was restored during the day, after which the road was blocked again at Banala near Aut.

Earlier, the stretch was closed for traffic movement on Wednesday after a landslide at Banala. The continuous falling of stones from the hill-side had hindered the reopening of the road on Wednesday.

As many as 291 roads remained blocked in Himachal on Thursday which included 171 roads blocked in Mandi district and 76 roads in Kullu district. Moreover, 219 water supply schemes also remained disrupted in the state with 134 schemes disrupted in Kangra district alone followed by 78 in Mandi district

Rainfall to continue

Rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh in coming days with heavy rain spells also expected till August 6.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places on August 1, 2, 3 and 8, and at most places on August 4 and 5. Moreover, one or two spells of heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places till August 6.

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall till August 6. On August 1, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall was issued for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shima and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on August 2.

On August 3, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts will be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall. A yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in ten districts of the state for August 4.

According to MeT department officials, the monsoon activity was normal over the state during the last 24 hours and light to moderate rainfall was observed at most places.

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was recorded Mandi’s Bijahi, followed by Dharamshala (5 cm), Kothi (5 cm), Gohar (4 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Sundernagar (3 cm), Pandoh (3 cm), Jubberhati (2 cm), Hamirpur (2 cm), Mandi (2 cm), Bharmaur (2 cm), Rohru (1 cm), Aghar (1 cm), Chamba (1 cm), Kataula (1 cm) and Manali (1 cm).