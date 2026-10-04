Shimla: ‘Unconstitutional policies’ embarrassing Sukhu govt, says Jai Ram

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, alleging that the courts are repeatedly declaring its decisions unconstitutional. Jai Ram said that the BJP had raised its voice against the job trainee policy, terming it detrimental to the future of the youth, yet the government paid no heed. (HT File)

“The government faces repeated embarrassment in court despite the CM claiming to be an expert and scholar of the law, and despite being surrounded by a circle of friends and an army of advisors. Why do the rules, laws, policies, and decisions formulated by him repeatedly turn out to be unconstitutional?” said Jai Ram in a statement issued on Saturday.

“CM must realise that the lies told by him (CM) in public rallies do not hold water in court,” alleged the LoP while hailing the Himachal Pradesh high court’s decision to quash the move to designate medical officers as ‘job trainees,’ terming the policy unconstitutional.

Jai Ram said that the BJP had raised its voice against the job trainee policy, terming it detrimental to the future of the youth, yet the government paid no heed. “Even when doctors recruited through ongoing processes were re-designated as ‘job trainees,’ the BJP raised objections and urged the government against this move, yet, blinded by the arrogance of power, the CM remained unswayed. It is ironic that the Sukhu government has enacted laws that appear ludicrous and contrary to the basic spirit of the Constitution; in the name of ‘vyavastha parivartan’ Sukhu is systematically undermining the dignity of both the Constitution and the administrative system,” alleged the LoP.

“The healthcare system is vital to people’s lives, yet the government is playing with the lives of the state’s residents by severely mismanaging this sector. Medical colleges and hospitals across the state are suffering due to the government’s neglect and hollow rhetoric. Instead of ensuring basic amenities reach everyone, the CM is focusing on purchasing machinery using support provided by the Centre. Open-heart surgeries have been suspended at the state’s super-specialty hospital for ten months. In some hospitals, the machines are available but technicians are missing, while in others, technicians are present but the machines are lacking. The CM should stop spreading lies,” Jai Ram alleged.