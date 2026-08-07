Shipki La trade route: Himachal to approach Centre over IGST issue, says Negi

Himachal Pradesh government will take up the issue regarding exemption of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on the goods traded through Shipki-La with Centre, said revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi.

Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. (File)

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Negi’s statement comes a day after the Kinnaur Indo-China Trade Association suspended the trade following a communication by customs department regarding application of IGST on imports through the route. They are demanding exemption from IGST.

The trade through Shipki-La —a strategic pass near the Line of Actual Control (LAC)— had resumes on August 1 after gap of 6 years.

He said a delegation of traders has submitted a representation outlining their concerns and the state government has sought a detailed report from the deputy commissioner. Based on the report, he said, the government will take up issues relating to tax concessions, trade infrastructure and other demands with the Centre.

“The state government will study the issues and take them up with the Centre to make border trade smoother and more viable” said Negi, while talking to HT on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Negi said imposition of IGST significantly reduces the traders’ profits. There were no such taxes earlier, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negi said imposition of IGST significantly reduces the traders’ profits. There were no such taxes earlier, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the importance of the trade, Negi said it has historically been a major source of livelihood for people living in border areas. “Earlier, several Chinese products were not easily available in Indian markets, making the trade highly significant. Chinese jackets, shoes, thermos flasks, crockery and other goods were in high demand in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and nearby regions. Although these products are now readily available across the country, the border trade continues to hold historical and economic importance.”

He said that one of the biggest attractions of the trade was the import of livestock. “Livestock were in high demand. However, the Centre has now made quarantine mandatory for livestock imports. The problem is that there is no quarantine facility at the Shipki La trade point. If livestock trade is to be revived, a quarantine centre, animal sheds and other essential infrastructure will have to be developed there. The state government will formally request the Centre to establish these facilities” added the minister.

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The revenue minister said that border trade is not merely a commercial activity but also an important means of generating employment and engaging youth in border areas through positive economic activities.

Negi further said that at present, import and export of 20 items is permitted through the border trade, but the list needs to be revised with changing times. Several items no longer have local demand or commercial relevance. The state government will therefore request the Centre to amend the list of approved trade items.