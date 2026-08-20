Shots fired at pizza outlet, Gopi Lahoria gang claims responsibility

Two armed men entered a BRS Nagar restaurant late on Monday night and fired several rounds inside the eatery before fleeing on a motorcycle with a third accomplice, police said. Four staff members were present at the time of the shooting, but all escaped unhurt, they added.

A CCTV grab shows a man firing inside the restaurant at Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

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A social media post purportedly issued by gangster Gopi Lahoria’s gang surfaced on Instagram soon after the incident, claiming responsibility for the attack. Police are verifying the authenticity of the post.

According to police, the incident took place at Pizza From Mexico around 12.41 am.

According to restaurant owner Gurpreet Singh, the three men arrived on a motorcycle, following which two of them, carrying pistols, entered the restaurant and opened fire. The bullets struck the counter and walls, he said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the restaurant and police are examining the footage to establish the route taken by the trio after the incident.

Additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh said, “The suspects captured on CCTV have been identified and will be arrested soon. Preliminary investigation suggests a possible extortion angle.”

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{{^usCountry}} The restaurant owner, however, said he had not received any extortion call. Investigators suspect the shooting may have been intended to intimidate the restaurant owner ahead of a possible extortion demand, although the exact motive will be established after the accused are arrested and interrogated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The restaurant owner, however, said he had not received any extortion call. Investigators suspect the shooting may have been intended to intimidate the restaurant owner ahead of a possible extortion demand, although the exact motive will be established after the accused are arrested and interrogated. {{/usCountry}}

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A team from the Sarabha Nagar police station reached the restaurant after being informed about the incident and examined the spot.

The police are also scrutinising the social media post and other evidence collected during the investigation.

“An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused on Tuesday night under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder), Section 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in furtherance of its common object), Sections 191(2) and 191(3) (rioting and rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), besides Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act (offences relating to illegal possession and use of firearms),” a senior police official said.

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Gopi Lahoria, who is reportedly based in Canada, has figured in previous criminal investigations in the region. On April 17, the Ludhiana rural police had arrested two armed men who were allegedly on their way to carry out a targeted attack on a prominent personality in Ludhiana on the instructions of Lahoria.