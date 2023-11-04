Shrine board welcomes para-archers on their return from Asian Para Games

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar were accorded a rousing welcome by higher officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board soon after their arrival at the Jammu airport on Thursday evening, said officials. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s para-archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar were accorded a rousing welcome by higher officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board soon after their arrival at the Jammu airport on Thursday evening, said officials. (HT Photo)

They were welcomed amidst chanting of vedic mantras at the airport for their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games at Hangzhou in China.

The SMVDSB para-archers won five medals out of seven in various archery events which included two gold and three silver medals.

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said that they have done extremely well and exuded confidence that given the excellent facilities and expert coaching at shrine board’s ultra-modern stadium in Katra and with their hard work and dedication, the para-archers will add more feathers in their caps.

“They will now be preparing hard for the 2024 Paralympics,” he added.

Sheetal Devi said that it was an unprecedented campaign of team India at Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar also felicitated Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar at Jammu on Thursday.

Sheetal Devi, who was born without arms, has defied all odds to become the world’s first armless female champion archer.

He also lauded the hard work and achievements of Rakesh Kumar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON