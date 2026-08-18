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SIA Kashmir arrests absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu

The SIA Kashmir in a statement said that Manoj Kumar Bhat alias Pintu of Rehari Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, was arrested during a special operation.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:03:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has arrested an absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on the narco-terror ecosystem in J&K.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has arrested an absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on the narco-terror ecosystem in J&K. (PTI File)
The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, has arrested an absconding narco-terror operative from Jammu, marking a significant breakthrough in its crackdown on the narco-terror ecosystem in J&K. (PTI File)

The SIA Kashmir in a statement said that Manoj Kumar Bhat alias Pintu of Rehari Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, was arrested during a special operation.

“Bhat was wanted in connection with FIR No. 13/2022 registered on 03.06.2022, pertaining to smuggling of narcotics from across the LoC and alleged channelisation of proceeds from their sale towards financing terrorist activities,” it said.

The SIA statement said that the arrest is part of a wider conspiracy allegedly backed by Pakistan/PoK-based operatives of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. “The investigation has revealed a “sinister nexus” where narcotics are trafficked into J&K, distributed through an established network, and the proceeds are pumped into sustaining the terrorist ecosystem. Bhat is alleged to have facilitated the sale and distribution network of narcotics in the Jammu division, thereby contributing to the financial pipeline of the larger narco-terror network. He had been evading arrest for nearly four years,” it said.

The SIA has already filed multiple chargesheets before the competent court against Zeeshan Ahmad Sofi of Muqdam Mohalla, Radbugh Drugmulla, Kupwara; Waseem Ahmad Khan, resident of Rangai, Uri, Baramulla; Bashir Ahmad Koli, of Churanda, Uri, Baramulla; Mohammad Ashraf Lone of Saidpora Rohama, Baramulla; Mohammad Saleem Khan, of Kalgai Ramgai, Uri, Baramulla; and Zafraan Khan of Dawran, Uri, Baramulla.

The SIA said they have also secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against terrorist handler and narco-terror kingpin Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo in a separate terror-related case.

 
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