Sikander Boora is NSUI’s Chandigarh head

Sikander Boora has been appointed as the new president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Chandigarh, just days ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. Sikandar has worked in various campaigns, including Jatinder Singh’s campaign last year. (HT Photo)

He replaces Sachin Galav, who also serves as a commissioner in the Chandigarh municipal corporation.

An active NSUI leader for over a decade, he has worked in various campaigns, including Jatinder Singh’s campaign last year.

Although he has never contested student polls himself, Boora is confident about the upcoming elections. “We know what needs to be done. The entire NSUI team will work together and win the next student election.”