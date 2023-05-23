Chandigarh Police constitute SIT to investigate Dhanas accident

Two days after Chandigarh Police arrested Paramveer Singh Dhola, 19, the youth driving the Volkswagen Beetle that claimed the life of three and left four others injured in Dhanas on May 17 , a special Investigation team (SIT) was constituted on Monday to probe the facts surrounding the accident. A special Investigation team was constituted on Monday to probe the facts surrounding the Dhanas accident. (HT File Photo)

The five-member SIT includes DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh, Sarangpur station house officer inspector Rohit Kumar and three other cops.

“We have already established the facts of the case. The SIT will verify the facts around the accident, call details and locations of the people involved in the case,” said a senior police official.

Girl joins investigation

Meanwhile, the girl, who was accompanying Paramveer in the car at the time of the accident, joined police investigation on Monday. Identified as Raman, she is also a shooting player like Paramveer and competes in the 10 m air pistol category, police said.

“The girl is nowhere at fault. But since she was present in the car, we need to know her story to ascertain the facts,” the official said.

Police to summon accused’s father, uncle

Police will also summon Kamaljit Singh, father of the accused, and uncle Jaspal Singh, owners of a mall in Zirakpur. “We will send official summons to them, as we have to verify the car’s registration that is in Kamaljit’s name. Moreover, we will also check the brothers’ involvement in harbouring the accused, if any,” another police official stated.

Notably, the Beetle number (PB23-J-0001) belongs to a Volkswagen Polo car, also owned by Kamaljit. “We will check if the car owner got the number transferred or used it fraudulently on the Beetle. If the number was forged, then he will be booked for forgery. We will contact the RLA officials to establish the car’s original registration number,” a cop said.

Police oppose plea to allow accused to sit in exam

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have opposed permission to Paramveer to appear in a BA-Semester-II examination on May 25, when the case will come up for hearing next.

In their reply filed on Monday in the court of judicial magistrate first class, the police said though they had verified the facts regarding examination, they oppose him sitting for the exam, as the crime was “heinous”.

Police said there was every chance that the accused will flee if allowed to appear in the examination.

On Sunday, the accused’s counsels had filed an application in court, seeking directions to the superintendent of Model Jail/investigation officer concerned for allowing him to appear in the May 25 examination.

The counsels claimed that the accused surrendered before the investigation officer concerned around 5.30 pm on Saturday after informing senior officials, though police maintained that he was arrested.

Compensation files readied

Police on Monday initiated the process to secure compensation for the families of the three mishap victims. A total of seven people were injured, of which three, including two women, succumbed to their injuries at PGIMER.

Among the deceased are Rajmati Devi, 52, Vimlesh, 50, and Mustafa Ali, 23, all three residents of Dhanas.

“We have prepared the files for compensation. We will forward the files to the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal. We will also try to get interim compensation for the three families from the administration as soon as possible,” a police official said.

