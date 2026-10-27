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Six-day Himachal assembly winter session at Tapovan from Nov 16

Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s six-day winter session begins in Dharamshala on Nov. 16, with Saturday designated a working day.

Updated on: Oct 27, 2026, 13:41:59 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Shimla: The 13th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly will begin at Tapovan in Dharamshala at 2pm on November 16.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly’s winter session will begin at Tapovan in Dharamshala at 2pm on November 16.
The Himachal Pradesh assembly’s winter session will begin at Tapovan in Dharamshala at 2pm on November 16.

The six-day winter session will run until November 21, with Saturday designated as a working day.

The assembly secretariat issued the notification on October 26, following governor Kavinder Gupta’s orders on October 25 to convene the session under Article 174(1) of the Constitution.

According to the provisional calendar, proceedings will commence on November 16 with obituary references, if any, followed by legislative and government business.

 
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