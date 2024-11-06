SKM protests against DAP shortage, red entry in Kurukshetra

Several farm unions under the banner of the Haryana unit of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday gathered at Tau Devi Lal park in Kurukshetra to protest against the state government for alleged shortage of DAP fertiliser, tardy procurement, criminal cases and red entry for stubble burning against the farmers along with other pressing issues. The protesting farmers staged a dharna in front of the barricades after which office in-charge Kailash Saini received a memorandum addressed to the CM for redressal of the grievances. (HT Photo)

After a mahapanchayat, the gathering led by senior leaders like Darshan Pal, Rattan Mann, Suresh Koth, Master Balbir, Jogender Nain and others marched towards the CM camp office in Sector 3 but were stopped by the police.

The protesting farmers staged a dharna in front of the barricades after which office in-charge Kailash Saini received a memorandum addressed to the CM for redressal of the grievances.

Rattan Mann, state president of BKU (Tikait) said there is an acute shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state and farmers are struggling to get it.

“There has been registration of FIRs, arrests, fines and red entry on the farmer’s portal for burning stubble in the past months. This is barbaric. Issues like this and several pending demands were discussed at the gathering,” he added.

Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union, Punjab and senior member of the SKM, said that the Haryana government is taking action against the farmers and all farmer unions stand behind them firmly.

The SKM criticised the BJP leaders who made promises during the just concluded assembly elections of purchasing paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal on the pattern of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

However, the paddy in Haryana was not being procured satisfactorily and lifting was too slow causing hardship to producers, general secretary of the state committee of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Sumit Dalal said.

He said they would observe “Chetavani Diwas” on November 26 along with trade unions and agricultural labourers’ organisations to mark the fourth anniversary of the historical farmers’ struggle on the Delhi border.

“District level joint protests will be held on November 26 demanding resolution of remaining issues, including freedom from debt, legal guarantee for purchase of all crops on MSP on the basis of C-2+50%, pension for farmers and agriculture workers, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, compensation to farmers for installation of high tension power lines and underground pipeline digging for crude oil,” he added.

In view of the shortage of DAP in several parts of the state, additional chief secretary (ACS) of agriculture Raj Shekhar held a video conference with deputy directors of agriculture (DDA) and other department officials to inform them that nearly 2 lakh MT of DAP will be provided within next three weeks.

He also asked them to take sufficient measures to ensure stubble management and curb farm fires in their areas.