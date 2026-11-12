SKM threatens to gherao Saini’s residence on December 2 over sugarcane prices

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday demanded that the Haryana government fix the sugarcane price at ₹600 per quintal and warned of a major statewide agitation, including a gherao of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on December 2, if the demand was not accepted.

The protesters submitted a memorandum of their demands to the sugar mill director amid sloganeering. (HT File)

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The announcement was made at a mahapanchayat organised outside the Sonepat Cooperative Sugar Mill, where representatives of several farmer organisations gathered to press for a substantial hike in the state-advised price (SAP) of sugarcane.

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The protesters submitted a memorandum of their demands to the sugar mill director amid sloganeering. The meeting was presided over by farmer leader Rajendra Kohla.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) state president Ratan Mann, Kisan Mazdoor Union leader Suresh Koth, Joginder Singh Nain of BKU (Ghasi Ram Nain), Ishwar Singh Dahiya of the All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan, Sumit Dalal of the All India Kisan Sabha, Ishwar Singh Rathi, Virendra Pahal, Sushila Khasa, advocate Kapil Dev and Comrade Shraddhanand Solanki were among those who addressed the gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} The farmer leaders warned that the government would face a massive agitation across Haryana if it failed to concede their demand for ₹600 per quintal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The farmer leaders warned that the government would face a massive agitation across Haryana if it failed to concede their demand for ₹600 per quintal. {{/usCountry}}

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They argued that the proposed increase in sugarcane prices was inadequate in view of the rising input costs and the financial burden on farmers.

The previous sugarcane price in Haryana was ₹415 per quintal. The state government has increased it to ₹430 per quintal for the 2026-27 crushing season and announced a further hike to ₹450 per quintal for 2027-28. This amounts to a cumulative increase of just ₹35 over two years.

As part of the agitation, the SKM has announced seven mahapanchayats across Haryana before November 26, followed by another round of seven such gatherings in the next phase.

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The SKM said the December 2 programme to gherao the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra would be the next major step if the government failed to address the farmers’ demand.