Smart meters being installed under central scheme: Himachal CM

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Ashish Butail from Palampur during the question hour, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during the budget session, stated that the installation of smart meters is a scheme initiated by the Centre. Himachal chief minister Sukhvider Singh Sukhu. (File)

He clarified that all smart meters currently being installed across the state adhere to the standards prescribed by the Centre. Consumers receiving excessively high bills may lodge a complaint with the concerned divisional office. He further assured that efforts would be made to address and resolve any issues or deficiencies arising in connection with the smart meters.

Act to be amended to curb arbitrary practices by pvt schools: Rohit

Responding to a query by Congress MLA Ram Kumar from Doon, education minister Rohit Thakur announced that the relevant Act would be amended to regulate fee structures in private schools across the state. Ram Kumar had highlighted that numerous private schools were arbitrarily hiking their fees before the academic session commenced.

Oppn slams govt over drug meance

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging complete failure in maintaining law and order and curbing the growing drug menace in the state.

Speaking in the state assembly over the cut motion of home department, Jai Ram said the government had shown “undue laxity” towards drug peddlers, resulting in 66 deaths due to overdose.

“Instead of taking strict action, the government is organising walkathons and rallies to create events,” he remarked. Speaking on the law and order situation in Himachal, Jai Ram claimed that 1,534 people are missing across the state. Highlighting recent incidents, Jai Ram referred to firing at a former MLA’s hotel in Bilaspur and an attack on a former legislator inside a court complex. He also cited an attempted kidnapping of a media advisor’s son, abduction of a BCS student from a school gate, a bomb blast reported on November 20, and firing incidents near Shoolini University.

Accusing CM Sukhu of political vendetta, he alleged harassment of BJP MLAs, including prolonged questioning and obstruction at residences.

State mulling to reintroduce lottery: CM

In view of the state’s financial situation, the Himachal government is considering reintroducing lottery within the state to create new sources of revenue generation, CM Sukhu said during the Budget session of Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a question raised by BJP legislators Rakesh Jamwal and Sudhir Sharma, he said that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) is levied on lottery ticket sales at a rate of approximately 40% of the ticket’s face value. The state is suffering a loss not only in the revenue derived from levying GST but also due to the illicit sale of lotteries from other states within its territory.

The state noted that a positive outcome of the lottery business is its potential to generate employment opportunities alongside state revenue. Therefore, a proposal to reintroduce the lottery in the State is currently under the government’s consideration.

The lottery system in Himachal was discontinued via a notification issued by the finance department of the Government of Himachal Pradesh on February 28, 2004.

At that time, lotteries involving fewer than three digits were prevalent. However, in light of the adverse social effects associated with such schemes, the Centre—following the lead of the state government and in compliance with directives from the Supreme Court had since amended the relevant regulations.

Consequently, single-digit or double-digit lotteries can no longer be operated; therefore, the likelihood of encountering the adverse effects associated with the previous system is now negligible.

A new cabinet sub-committee constituted for the purpose of reintroducing the lottery was established pursuant to a policy decision taken by the Cabinet on February 17, 2026.

The panel was constituted to examine the draft of the proposed Himachal Pradesh Lottery Rules, 2026, as well as other related matters, and to scrutinize the associated tender documents.

He said that the draft of the Himachal Pradesh Lottery Rules, 2026, along with the tender documents, was approved on March 7, only after receiving the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee.