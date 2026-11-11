Snowfall disrupts traffic at Jalori Pass, tourists rescued

As many as eight two-wheelers and 12 pedestrians and trekkers were rescued after being stranded near Jalori Pass in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh following fresh snowfall, police said on Tuesday.

A police official ties a rope to rescue a vehicle stuck in traffic at Jalori Pass on Monday night. (HT Photo)

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A police rescue team evacuated them safely following a sudden snowfall in the area on Monday evening and transported them to Sojha. The team also helped two cars cross the pass by towing them, while some vehicles returning from the area were diverted through the Gadagushaini route.

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Fresh snowfall at Jalori Pass and adjoining areas disrupted vehicular movement on Monday evening. According to officials, around one inch of snow has accumulated near Baranala, forcing the closure of the road for both light and heavy vehicles due to slippery conditions.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the Kullu police have advised tourists and motorists against travelling towards the pass, particularly during night hours. Residents and taxi operators in Sojha, Ghiaghi and Jibhi have also been asked to discourage tourists from heading towards Jalori Pass and make them aware of the risks posed by snowfall and slippery roads.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have urged tourists and motorists to defer their travel plans until weather and road conditions improve. They have also advised motorists against taking risks while driving on snow-covered roads and asked them to follow the directions issued by the police and administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have urged tourists and motorists to defer their travel plans until weather and road conditions improve. They have also advised motorists against taking risks while driving on snow-covered roads and asked them to follow the directions issued by the police and administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Showers likely in HP’s higher reaches today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, on Tuesday has predicted light rain or snowfall in the higher reaches of the state on Wednesday, and showers are likely across the state on November 12 and 13. Showers are also expected on November 14 in middle hills and high hills of the state. Dry weather is expected on November 15 and 16.

The weather office said that minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3℃ over many parts of the state during the next two to three days. The maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-3℃ over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours, thereafter, they are likely to fall gradually by 2-5℃ over many parts of the state during the next two to three days.

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