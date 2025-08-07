Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Soldier from Sangrur dies in Sikkim accident

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:06 am IST

Lance naik Rinku Singh, 29, who belongs to Namol village in Sangrur district, died in an accident while on duty in Sikkim on Tuesday.

Lance naik Rinku Singh, 29.
The soldier, who had been serving in the 55 Engineer Regiment since 2016, died when a concrete machine he was operating went out of control during the construction of a road for the army.

According to his family, which received a call informing them of the tragedy on Tuesday, the accident occurred when the steering of the machine suddenly got locked.

Rinku Singh is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

The village panchayat has decided to perform the last rites at the local sports stadium.

Mal Singh, an ex-serviceman, said that it is a tradition in Namol to serve in the uniform. The village has about 80 retired soldiers.

