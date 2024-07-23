Soldier killed as army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

A soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with infiltrating terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Battal sector of Poonch district during the wee hours on Tuesday, officials said. Army personnel at a hospital after a soldier was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory, in Poonch district on Tuesday. (PTI)

The deceased was identified as Lance Naik Subhash Chander of the 7 Jat Regiment. Chander hailed from Nagla Mani village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

“During an infiltration bid, Lance Naik Subhash Chander, part of an ambush on the LoC at Battal area of Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district, suffered critical injuries in the exchange of fire,” officials said.

“There was a suspicious movement by two terrorists around 3 am. They were fired upon by the soldiers. However, Lance Naik Chander suffered serious injuries in the exchange of fire,” they added.

Till the time of going to press the White Knight Corps had officially confirmed foiling of an infiltration bid and an injury to a soldier.

“Alert troops foiled an #infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating #terrorists with effective fire in the #Battal Sector at 0300h (3 am). During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing,” White Knight Corps had posted on ‘X’ this morning.

This comes close to the heels of an attack on the house of a village defence guard (VDG) Parshotam Kumar, and an army picket at Gundna Khawas. VDG’s uncle Vijay Kumar and a soldier were injured in the attack.

Monday’s pre-dawn attack comes days after Army chief Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reviewed the prevailing security scenario at a joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies here at the police headquarters.

The attack follows a similar incident when two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district on Thursday.

In a separate incident, security forces at a forward post near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district opened fire after spotting suspicious movement late Wednesday night. A search on Thursday morning found no evidence related to the suspicious activity, officials said.

Since the beginning of this year, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard and five terrorists, have been killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu.

Four army personnel, including an officer, died from injuries sustained in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district on Tuesday.

The incident followed a terrorist ambush a week ago in Kathua district’s Machedi forest belt, which resulted in five soldiers’ deaths and injuries to five others.