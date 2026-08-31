Sonepat man gets 20-year RI for rape-kidnapping of minor girl

A fast-track special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a Sonepat man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a 13-year-old girl after taking her to agricultural fields in a locality in Ganaur of Sonepat district.

The Ganaur police registered the first information report (FIR) on December 24, 2024, and subsequently filed the chargesheet before the court. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The convict has been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Sanny of Ganaur. According to special public prosecutor Vijendra Khatri, the incident took place on December 23, 2024, when the accused allegedly took the minor on a motorcycle towards agricultural fields and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s father approached the police and alleged that Sunil had taken his daughter to the fields on a motorcycle and committed the offence. The Ganaur police registered the first information report (FIR) on December 24, 2024, and subsequently filed the chargesheet before the court.

While announcing the verdict on Saturday, the court of additional sessions judge and special judge of the POCSO court, Narendra, also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 under the POCSO Act with an additional six months of simple imprisonment in case of default.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the kidnapping case, the court awarded the convict three years of RI and imposed a fine of ₹2,000, with one month of additional simple imprisonment in case of non-payment. The total fine imposed is ₹52,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the kidnapping case, the court awarded the convict three years of RI and imposed a fine of ₹2,000, with one month of additional simple imprisonment in case of non-payment. The total fine imposed is ₹52,000. {{/usCountry}}

Read More