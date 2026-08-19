Sonepat varsity teachers, staff begin indefinite stir over pending salaries

: Hundreds of teachers and employees of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya at Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, began an indefinite protest at the university’s main entrance, demanding disbursement of pending salaries and a dedicated annual budget from the state government to ensure regular disbursal of salaries in future.

The protest has been launched jointly by the University Teachers’ Association and the Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Karmachari Sangharsh Samiti. (HT Photo)

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The protest has been launched jointly by the University Teachers’ Association and the Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Karmachari Sangharsh Samiti. The protesting employees alleged that salaries had remained pending for several months, causing financial hardship, and alleged that repeated assurances from the university administration had failed to resolve the issue.

They urged the state government to release the pending grants to the university and provide an annual salary budget so that salary payments could be made regularly without depending on delayed releases.

The employees claimed that the university was facing a serious financial crisis. Even basic financial obligations such as timely payment of salaries were not being met, while developmental and maintenance works had also been affected.

The employees alleged that the administration had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the repeated delays in salary payments. They also questioned the university’s claim that the problem was linked to non-receipt of grants, saying no concrete mechanism had been put in place to ensure timely payment of salaries and clear outstanding dues.

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{{^usCountry}} They said several representations and requests had been submitted to the authorities, but no effective solution had emerged. A meeting with the vice-chancellor on Tuesday also failed to resolve the issue, following which the employees decided to continue their peaceful agitation indefinitely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said several representations and requests had been submitted to the authorities, but no effective solution had emerged. A meeting with the vice-chancellor on Tuesday also failed to resolve the issue, following which the employees decided to continue their peaceful agitation indefinitely. {{/usCountry}}

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Teaching and non-teaching employees, including regular, contractual and Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) staff, as well as students, extended support to the agitation by joining the protest at the main gate.

They declared that they would continue the agitation till their pending salaries were released and a permanent solution was put in place to ensure timely payment in the future.