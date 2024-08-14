 Specially abled students set up rakhi stall - Hindustan Times
Specially abled students set up rakhi stall

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 14, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney inaugurated a rakhi stall run by specially abled students from Government Primary Smart School, Model Gram, at the district administrative complex on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney inaugurated a Rakhi stall run by specially-abled students from Government Primary Smart School, Model Gram. (HT Photo)
Accompanied by district education officer (DEO) Ravinder Kaur and deputy DEO Manoj, Sawhney interacted with the students at the stall. She appreciated the students’ skills in creating colourful rakhis. Sawhney emphasised that skill development helps instill confidence in the students and that the district administration is fully committed to improving the lives of the specially abled, considering them an essential part of society.

The DC also said that the Red Cross Society will soon start its own skill development centre to empower specially abled individuals through skill training and selling their products. The goal of the centre is to transform the lives of these individuals by providing them with income opportunities and teaching them how to market their products. Sawhney also praised the education department for setting up the stall, stating that such events provide a platform for specially abled people to exhibit their talent.

