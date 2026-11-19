A cyclist, in his mid 50s, was killed after a speeding car ran him over on Stadium Road in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. The victim, a resident of Saini Majra village, died on the spot. Police have taken the car driver into custody. In a separate accident near Zirakpur on Wednesday, a man was killed and five others injured after an overloaded tractor-trailer rolled backwards on an uphill stretch and rammed into a car travelling behind it. (HT Photo)

The body was sent for postmortem.

Man killed, 5 hurt as tractor trailer rolls backwards

In a separate accident near Zirakpur on Wednesday, a man was killed and five others injured after an overloaded tractor-trailer rolled backwards on an uphill stretch and rammed into a car travelling behind it.

The six occupants of the car were travelling from the Hisar area to attend a wedding in Hoshiarpur. The deceased, identified as Rakesh, was a resident of Kulana village in Kaithal district.

Police said two of the injured were in critical condition. One was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, while the other was undergoing surgery. The remaining injured were being treated at different hospitals.