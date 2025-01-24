Spice of Life | Basking in warmth of winter paradise

Going for vacation to a cold place in winter isn’t really my cup of tea. But, on the insistence of my friends, my wife and I relented to become a part of the group of friends headed to Kazakhstan in December. Every place one visits in Almaty is a learning experience in itself. (Representational image) (File)

Preparation began well in advance. We bought heavy woollens, snow jackets, thermals and thick-soled shoes before embarking on our venture. A four-hour flight from Delhi took us to Almaty, where we were welcomed by gusty winds. We could feel the chill even inside multiple layers of woollens.

Though Almaty literally means ‘a city of apples’, it happens to be in a seismically active zone and experiences an average of 47 earthquakes a year. That resulted in the shifting of the capital of Kazakhstan from Almaty to Astana in 1997.

Snowfall began as soon as we reached the hotel. The sight of cottony snowflakes falling from the pitch-dark sky is too surreal an experience to express in words. The next morning, we woke up to find the entire city draped in white.

As we headed towards the Shymbulak ski resort, 30 km from Almaty, snow-covered rooftops and vegetation lent a majestic serenity to the entire route. The 4.5-km ropeway took us to a height of about 10,000 feet. On reaching the peak, we were awestruck and mesmerised by the beauty and magnanimity of Mother Nature.

The world’s second largest wooden cathedral built by Andrey Pavlovich in 1907 is another amazing marvel to visit in Almaty. The cathedral has been built without nails and is still standing strong. Another memorial nearby dedicated to the innumerable Russian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their motherland during the Second World War gives one a moment to pause and ponder over the heavy price countries pay for going to war.

The day we had to leave, December 16, happened to be the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. Our guide offered to take us to Independence Square before heading for the airport. Already flooded with bouquets of red roses, we also placed a rose stem at the monument as a mark of respect.

Every place one visits is a learning experience in itself. Spic and span streets, disciplined traffic, electric buses for public transport and maintenance of an elaborate green belt in the city left us spellbound. The hospitality of the Kazakhs is praiseworthy. Everywhere we went, we were greeted with a wide smile and a namaste. What a beautiful way to greet visitors with a namaste, which literally means, I bow before you, humbly.

Namaste Kazakhstan! We shall certainly visit again.

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor