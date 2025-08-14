Spice of life: Without left-handed, life wouldn’t be right

“Your son is writing with the wrong hand,” my son’s kindergarten teacher complained. My instant reply was not to pressurise him and let him write with whichever hand he is comfortable with. Mysterious are the ways of God! Identical twins having different traits; while Vidit started writing with the right hand, Adit used the left. A left-handed compliment is an expression implying something ambiguous, with an implicit negative connotation. (File)

Whether a child is left-handed or right is a complex trait. There are scientific theories to corroborate. The preference surfaces by the age of two when the child starts holding objects. It becomes evident when he is initiated into writing. In the world, right-handed is the norm and only a few are left-handed.

I remember being reprimanded as a child and switching to the right hand to write. But for many chores, my left hand automatically volunteers. The world has only select beings, the ambidextrous, like Virus of ‘3 Idiots’, who can write with élan with both hands. Polite disclaimer: The tech-savvy generation clicking with both hands on their devices or typing on social media platforms do not fall in the ambit.

Many times, my lad is caught in an awkward situation. Being the elder of the twins, the onus to perform religious rituals falls on him. Our cultural pattern states the use of the right hand and serving with the left is observed as disrespectful and rude, at times inauspicious. He falters at lighting the match stick with the right hand, offering samagri in the hawan or applying tilak and shifts to his genuine hand. Over the years our Pandit ji has mellowed and overcome past prejudice. He lets him use what comes naturally to him.

While we perform our religious circumambulations clockwise, our planet rotates anti-clockwise i.e. from west to east. Coincidentally Mother Earth is a lefty!

The idiom in language too seems biased. A left-handed compliment is an expression implying something ambiguous, with an implicit negative connotation.

Gadgets are designed predominantly for right-handers and the left-hander minority has been overlooked. He struggles with scissors and peelers. While buying a pen, he prefers the one that does not smudge because of the angle of his hand while writing. He is often at the receiving end of rebuttals and rebukes like ‘lefty’ and subjected to intrusive queries. He has learned to take the jibes in his stride and keep his cool when strangers gawk.

Left Handers Day is celebrated on August 13 all around the globe to honour the uniqueness and peculiarities of the left-handed. This elite sub group of mankind has some prominent personalities as members, including Bill Gates, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mark Zuckerberg.

On this day, let us acknowledge and appreciate their perspective. Let us try to understand the challenges faced by the left-hander, seeing it as a distinctive strength instead of an oddity. I perceive it as an opportunity to proclaim to family and friends how proud I am of my left-handed. kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer is professor and head of the department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri.