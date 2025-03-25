Spirit of camaraderie: Iftar parties foster political bonhomie in J&K

After last year’s shrill political campaigns and high decibel debates in the ongoing session of J&K assembly, Iftar parties have emerged as rare gatherings of cordiality and friendliness among politicians this holy month of Ramadan. (From left) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC president Farooq Abdullah and J&K CM Omar Abdullah at an Iftaar event in Jammu on Sunday. (PTI)

These gatherings organised by different political parties are spreading bonhomie within J&K, especially among various political opponents.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, deputy CM Surinder Choudhary and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti have already thrown Iftar parties in winter capital Jammu and this week similar parties will be hosted by some leaders and the chief minister in Kashmir.

Former J&K chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hosted an Iftar party in Jammu where the current assembly session is in progress. The Iftar party besides top leaders was surprisingly attended by J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah. Both the leaders exchanged pleasantries with the PDP leaders and the atmosphere looked quite different from what it is in the assembly where PDP members always oppose the NC government.

“It was courtesy only. All political parties were invited to the party,” PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra said.

Though PDP had also extended an invitation to leader of opposition in assembly and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharna; he didn’t attend the Iftar party.

Earlier deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary also hosted an Iftar party in Jammu which was attended by leaders of all the political parties.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari hosted an Iftar party in Srinagar that was attended by former legislators and political leaders of different parties. On Wednesday, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is also hosting a big Iftar party in Srinagar and invitations have been extended to many prominent people.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is also hosting an Iftar party in Srinagar this week. In coming days more parties and leaders are scheduled to host Iftar parties in UT which could attract leaders from all political parties and prominent people.

However, Awami Ittehad Party termed it as hypocrisy. “For decades, these parties have fueled divisions, pitting people against each other while securing their own political interests. This selective unity exposes their hypocrisy—when it comes to power, they can break bread together, but when it comes to the people’s welfare, they remain divided. The real question is: Will this Iftar lead to a resolution of public grievances, or is it just another photo-op for political convenience?,” said Awami Itehad Party spokesman Inam-ul-Nabi.

He hoped that this unity would move beyond political gimmicks and translate into real action. “If they can sit together for an Iftar, they should also sit together to demand the release of political prisoners, to address the growing unemployment crisis, and to push for the restoration of people’s rights. Kashmir doesn’t need cosmetic gestures—it needs sincere leadership willing to stand for the people, not just for their political optics,” he said.

Shahid Ahmad a political analyst said leaders despite differences enjoy cordial relationships in personal capacities. “Most of the leaders are friendly with each other and share good bonds. However, in public they have to stick to their political stance and often engage in heated arguments,” he said adding that political leaders always keep doors of communication open even with their opponents. “These (Iftar parties) are social gathering which help to create good image for political leaders and parties.)

Besides political leaders, army, police and the CRPF used to hold Iftar parties in J&K, however after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the number of Iftar parties by different security agencies has come down drastically. Recently Army’s 19 infantry division hosted an Iftar party in Baramulla where political leaders and members of civil society were invited.