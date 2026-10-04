Srinagar: EOW files 2 chargesheets against Kupwara man in fraud, impersonation cases

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Jammu and Kashmir crime branch has filed two chargesheets against a person accused of cheating, impersonation of a government functionary, forgery and fraudulently collecting money from job aspirants, the probe agency spokesperson said on Sunday.

The first case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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The agency said that the chargesheets were submitted before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, against Abdul Majeed Mir, a resident of Kalaroos Lishtiyal, Kupwara, in connection with separate cases involving allegations of cheating and fraud.

The first case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The investigation established that the accused cheated a job aspirant of ₹2.10 lakh on the pretext of providing employment and furnished a fake and forged appointment order purportedly issued by the Airport Authority of India,” the spokesperson said.

In another case, an FIR was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The investigation established that the accused impersonated himself as a duty officer attached to the J&K lieutenant governor and promised government jobs and land in SDA Colony, Bemina. The accused Mir collected around ₹60 lakh and provided fake appointment and land-allotment letters,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chargesheets have been filed before the court for judicial determination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chargesheets have been filed before the court for judicial determination. {{/usCountry}}

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“The accused is involved in 15 separate criminal cases registered across the Valley,” he added.

The agency urged the public to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents directly to the SSP EOW Srinagar (Crime Branch J&K).