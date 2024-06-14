Stallions cruise to 34-run win over Blasters at Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

Riding high on superb half-centuries from Salil Arora (56 off 30) and Ramandeep Singh (54 off 29), Trident Stallions registered a fine 34-run win over defending champions BLV Blasters during the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on Thursday. Trident Stallions captain Prabhsimran Singh in action during the at Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup match at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Arora, whose unbeaten innings included five boundaries and three sixes, was named player of the match for his knock.

Upon winning the toss, Stallions opted to bat and posted a huge total of 200/5 in 20 overs, courtesy Singh and Arora. Opening the innings, captain Prabhsimran Singh also came good with the bat, collecting 34 runs off 24 balls. He was dismissed by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar. One down, batter Abhay Chaudhary also showed intent to contribute at a brisk rate, scoring an 18-ball 23 to bolster the Stallions innings. Later, Ramandeep Singh and Arora combined well to take Stallions to 200. For Blasters, Manav Vashisht grabbed two wickets, giving away 27 runs.

Chasing 201 for the win was always going to be a tough task for the Blasters. Harnoor, who has been in good form in previous two games, was dismissed early, scoring a 12-ball 17, bringing the spotlight on Naman. Kunwarjeet Balagan and Naman gelled well thereafter and scored at a good pace. Medium-pacer Baltej Singh removed Balagan for 24 to end the partnership. With Naman falling for 58 off 33 to Baltej’s delivery, Blasters’ chances faded.

Aryaman also bowled brilliantly to take three wickets for the winning team, leaking 44 runs. Harpreet (13), Anmol Malhotra (11) and Simranjeet Gharu (20 not out) were among the others who contributed with the bat for Blasters. They made 166/9 in 20 overs. Baltej took three wickets along with Aryaman to make an impact. This was the Stallions’ second win of the tournament.

Today’s matches:

Intersoft Titans vs Royal Phantoms at 3 pm

Agri King’s Knights vs BLV Blasters at 7.15 pm