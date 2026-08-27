State machinery being used against PDP leader: Mufti

Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the ruling party for using state machinery to harass one of the opposition party’s senior leaders.

Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the ruling party for using state machinery to harass one of the opposition party’s senior leaders. (ANI File)

Mehbooba alleged that government officials harassed PDP leader Bashir Mir who is constructing a hotel in Sonmarg. Mir had contested the last assembly election from Ganderbal against chief minister Omar Abdullah.

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Mir is an important PDP leader who had earlier contested polls from neighbouring Kangan.

Mehbooba alleged that OSD to chief minister Omar Abdullah and other leaders are also constructing hotels, however, they are not being troubled.

“A government elected against the bulldozer is now weaponising it against PDP workers. The state machinery is being used with vengeance against Bashir Mir’s hotel in Sonamarg despite legal formalities being complete. This exposes the @CM_JnK priorities and the brazen misuse of power by his OSD and local leaders who are also raising up structures there ,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

Mir alleged that despite having all the documents, he is being harassed by the officials without any known reason. “This is a political vendetta and nothing else,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The PDP said that Mir had begun construction recently after other hotel owners started construction. “The other people don’t even have any documents, they were left unharmed, while officials of different departments came and forced Mir to stop the work. It’s ironic that the person with documents is being troubled and those who have done illegal things are not being even questioned,” said a senior PDP leader, adding that Mir is being harassed because of his political work in Ganderbal district which NC considers its own bastion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PDP said that Mir had begun construction recently after other hotel owners started construction. “The other people don’t even have any documents, they were left unharmed, while officials of different departments came and forced Mir to stop the work. It’s ironic that the person with documents is being troubled and those who have done illegal things are not being even questioned,” said a senior PDP leader, adding that Mir is being harassed because of his political work in Ganderbal district which NC considers its own bastion. {{/usCountry}}

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The OSD to chief minister and NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq didn’t respond to messages.