Statehood talks between Ladakh leaders and MHA inconclusive, another meet likely in 10 days

The first formal round of talks between the leadership of Ladakh and the central government since the September 24 violence in Leh was held in New Delhi on Wednesday, but ended inconclusively. Both sides, however, described the atmosphere as cordial and confirmed that a second round is likely to take place next week or within 10 days.

The talks mark a resumption of dialogue after a temporary breakdown last month, when protests in Leh over demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards turned violent, leaving four civilians dead and around 100 others injured, including security personnel. The unrest erupted during a hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was later arrested under the National Security Act and shifted to Jodhpur jail.

The Ladakh delegation was jointly represented by key members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — the two umbrella organisations leading the agitation for full statehood and protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Also part of the delegation were the chief executive councillors (CECs) of the Leh and Kargil Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh Mohmad Haneefa Jan, and a legal expert.

The Centre was represented by senior officials from the Union home ministry, Intelligence Bureau (IB), finance ministry and the chief secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Pawan Kotwal.

Speaking after the meeting, LAB co-convener Chering Dorjey Lakrook, who is also the president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said: “Today’s meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and remained inconclusive. While no immediate decisions were expected from the officials, the Ladakh leaders reiterated their long-standing demands. We will be meeting again very soon, possibly by next week or within 10 days.”

He confirmed that the delegation raised the core demands of statehood for Ladakh, implementation of the Sixth Schedule, and the unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk and around 20-25 others still under detention.The delegation also conveyed its concerns over alleged fabricated charges against protesters and appealed for a comprehensive review of their cases.

KDA representative Sajjad Kargili said the talks were constructive and emphasised that the delegation pressed for a “healing touch policy” for the people of Ladakh. “We have made it clear that restoration of statehood is essential and that the Sixth Schedule cannot function effectively without an elected government in place,” he said, adding that the group also sought compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the violence.

“It is obvious the issues won’t be resolved in the first meeting. We are hopeful that our demands will be fulfilled,” he said.

Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan said the interaction gave the impression that the central government was taking the issues seriously. “We insisted that the concerns of the people of Ladakh should be addressed in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The home ministry has already announced a judicial commission to probe the September 24 violence. The commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan, retired district judge Mohan Singh Parihar and senior IAS officer Tushar Anand.

Although the main focus was on statehood and constitutional safeguards, other demands were briefly flagged for future discussions, including increasing Lok Sabha seats in Ladakh from one to two, to ensure balanced representation for Leh and Kargil, creation of a Ladakh Administrative Service, modelled on the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), to improve governance and fill administrative posts locally.

A second round of talks with the Union home ministry’s sub-committee is expected later this month. Officials from the ministry are expected to brief the political leadership before the next round.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Unlike J&K, Ladakh was made a UT without a legislature, sparking growing demands for democratic representation and constitutional protections for the region’s fragile environment, tribal population, and unique cultural heritage.

In early 2024, thousands protested across Leh, Kargil and Delhi, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, which provides special governance and autonomy rights to tribal regions in states like Assam and Meghalaya.

The Centre had constituted a high-powered committee in 2023, led by minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, but dialogue stalled after protesters walked out, citing lack of seriousness from the government.