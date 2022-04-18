Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali.
Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said the programme aims to provide quality and comprehensive health services to the people, especially those living in villages, and also to give them more effective information about symptoms, causes, prevention, and treatment of various diseases.
“The issue of health today demands a lot of attention,” the minister said. “Our government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the complete well-being of the people and improving the health infrastructure and providing quality healthcare facilities.”
Apart from the department of health and family welfare, several other departments including food and supplies, youth affairs and sports, Ayush, school education, women and child development, information and public relations, panchayati raj institution and urban development.
During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place. Dr Singla said the purpose of this programme will be completed only when the government starts providing tests, medicine, and other health facilities at all public hospitals.
J&K: 1 railway police personnel killed, another injured in terror attack
A railway police personnel was killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama. Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital. One of the personnel succumbed to injuries in the hospital. This was the ninth attack this month.
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police has arrested a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Prem Sharma, for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in Jahangirpuri area, where clashes broke out between two groups, without any permission, said DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani on Monday. Prem Sharma is a zila sewa pramukh of the VHP, according to the police, which said further investigation was underway.
Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police holds Aman Committee meet to maintain peace
Two days after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Monday held another round of meetings with members of local peace committees and urged them to maintain harmony and not pay heed to rumours, according to reports. On Sunday too, the police held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas.
