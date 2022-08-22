Stray cattle with LSD flying under officials’ radar: Sector 61 residents
With cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) on the rise in the tricity area, Sector 61 residents have alleged that diseased stray cows were roaming around in the sector, but authorities were not rescuing them.
Claiming that they had tried to reach out to the municipal corporation and UT administration officials, but to no avail, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Vinit Singh Chauhan said, “Diseased cows with lumps are roaming around in our sector. The authorities must rescue these abandoned animals,” he said.
Members of the Sector 61, Resident Welfare Association, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) general secretary Dr Anish Garg and former mayor Poonam Sharma (who is also CRAWFED’s legal adviser) inspected an illegal cowshed in the area, where many bovines were seen exhibiting symptoms of lumpy skin disease.
“A proper gaushala should adopt these cows, who are at present, living in an illegal cow shed strewn with polythene.We will submit the videos we recorded to the police so that the accused may be brought to book,” said Garg.
MC officials say while they are aware of diseased stray cattle, there was not much they could do as the MC-run gaushalas are at capacity.
UT animal husbandry department joint director Dr Kanwarjit Singh Bhangoo said, “Several cattle owners from Punjab and Haryana allow their cattle to graze near the border. Since the cattle are not from the city, it will not be right to take these animals into gaushalas in the city as it may affect the health of other cows.”
As the contagion is vector borne, the department has carried out fumigation in border areas of the city and villages to check the mosquito population, which is increasing the spread of the virus, Dr Kanwarjit Singh Bhangoo said.
AAP increased higher education budget by 16% this year: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
Minister of higher education, sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Sunday said there has been a 16% increase in budgetary allocation for higher education this year. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences former registrar Piyare Lal Garg, who was the keynote speaker, said unaided colleges were rendering valuable services to society and underlined the need to improve the working environment of teachers working in all colleges, particularly unaided colleges.
Jewels, mobiles stolen from house in Manimajra
Two mobile phones, gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents were stolen from a house in Gobindpura, Manimajra, on Friday. HTC Abhishek, Garima walk away with badminton trophies Chandigarh Top seeds Abhishek Saini and Garima Singh beat their respective opponents in the final to clinch the men's and women's singles' titles on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship, which concluded at the Sector 38 Complex on Sunday.
Worries of grain shortfall mount as godowns clear wheat stocks in Punjab
The clearing out of the entire wheat stocks from Punjab's godowns is likely to stir up a hornet's nest, as it would highlight the shortfall in stocks from past years, which might lead to initiation of inquiries and registration of criminal cases against officials of the food department and procurement agencies.
AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: BJP president Ashwani Sharma
Two days after a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party leader was beaten to death by a group of drug addicts here, BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi party government for deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb the growing drug menace in the state. A group of drug addicts thrashed Bharat Bhushan to death in front of his house in Shivpuri on Friday night.
Deliver full justice in a week or face protest: Moose Wala’s father to government
Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday warned the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of protest if it failed to deliver “complete justice” in the killing of Singh's son in one week. He said that it has been already 90 days since his son was murdered and they have been waiting for justice from the government.
