Student council elections: In Chandigarh colleges, tie-ups emerge triumphant

Student council elections across Chandigarh colleges on Monday witnessed a mix of closely fought contests, alliance-driven victories and a sizeable number of candidates getting elected unopposed. The most prominent results came from DAV College, Sector 10, and Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College(GGDSDC), Sector 32, where organised student alliances swept all four major posts.

The results were announced on August 31, with the newly elected panel set to take charge for the 2026-27 session. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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Four-party alliance sweeps DAV College

At DAV College, Sector 10, the four-party alliance of the Hindustan Students Association (HSA), Indian Students Organisation (ISO), Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU) and Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) secured a clean sweep, defeating the rival Student Organisation of India (SOI) camp. Only 3451 voted out of 7536 student voters.

Deepanshu (HSA) was elected president with 1,192 votes, defeating Harshdeep Singh by 60 votes. Abhay Sandhu(ISO) won the vice-president’s post with 1,172 votes against Sujal Thakur’s 1,096. Shashwat Thakur (HPSU) registered the biggest victory in the major contests, polling 1,735 votes against Sangam Singh Khimta’s 1,314, who contested from Himachal Students Union (HIMSU). Anmol Nainta (SOPU) won joint secretary with 1,422 votes, defeating Vansh Malhotra (SOI) by 491 votes.

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{{^usCountry}} As results came in the evening, SOI opposed the student mandate and protested for recounting for presidential candidates because the winning margin was just of 60 votes. Even after recounting, the result remained unchanged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As results came in the evening, SOI opposed the student mandate and protested for recounting for presidential candidates because the winning margin was just of 60 votes. Even after recounting, the result remained unchanged. {{/usCountry}}

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Three-party alliance dominates SD College

At GGDSD College, Sector 32, the SDCU-NSUI-HIMSU alliance also swept all four key posts against the Independent Student Front (ISF), HPSU, SOPU camp. The college recorded a relatively low turnout of 38%, with 3,987 of 10,513 registered voters casting ballots.

Abhiraj Singh won the presidency with 2,189 votes, while Tushar secured the vice-president’s post with 2,312 votes. Aryan Ranta was elected secretary with 2,135 votes and Yugal Bindal as joint secretary with 2,315 votes. Yugal’s 799-vote margin was the largest among the four contests. ISF presidential candidate, Ekamdeep Singh Brar although gained support by collecting 1732 votes but fell short against Abhiraj who is a known face for SD students. Many students voted for ISF, last year’s winner, for they advocated against huge fines levied against shortage of attendances. But, SD students are hopeful that the new alliance will bring positive changes especially installation of air conditioners in college.

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Unopposed wins underline a different election trend

While the major colleges witnessed intense competition, several institutions saw candidates elected without opposition, particularly for key posts and class representative positions.

MCM DAV: Three key posts uncontested

At Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Sector 36-A, the provisional list shows Gurleen Kaur as the sole candidate for President. The same way, Mannat as vice-president and Sargam Pasricha were elected unopposed as secretary. No candidate was listed for joint secretary. The absence of opposition for three of the four top positions makes the college one of the prominent examples of unopposed elections this year.

GGSCW: Entire top panel unopposed

At Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, all four top positions were filled unopposed. Aastha Panwar was declared President, Arti Jaswal as vice-president, Shavy Sood as secretary and Nandini elected as joint secretary. The result reflects a complete absence of contest for the Students’ Council positions.

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Dev Samaj College: President and secretary unopposed

At Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45-B, Parneet Kaur was the sole candidate for president and Aashika the sole candidate for secretary. The vice-president and joint secretary posts, however, had two candidates each, making the election a mix of uncontested and contested position.

Ditya Gupta of BCom II won the vice-president post, defeating Kanishka Sharma, while Princess of BCom II was elected joint secretary after defeating Harveer Verma. The college recorded a voter turnout of 40 % .

GCCBA-50: Top posts and class representatives unopposed

At Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, Prince was elected as president and Sahibjot Singh as vice-president unopposed. The college also declared several class representatives elected without opposition, including Sanskriti Puri and Navneet Kaur.

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College Student Front (CSF) scores clean sweep at SGGSC

The Campus Students Front secured all four major posts at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Navjot Singh was elected as president with 1,107 votes, followed by Arshpreet Singh as vice-president with 1,106 votes. Daksh Sharma won general secretary with 1,045 votes, while Jhalak Malhotra became joint secretary with 1,039 votes. The college recorded a 41%.

PGGC-42 sees low turnout

At Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, only 856 of 2,747 eligible voters participated, resulting in a 31% turnout. Vanika Chaudhary was elected as president with 401 votes, Aashi Gulia as vice-president with 315, Bhanvi as secretary with 359 and Keerti as joint secretary with 364.

PGGC-11 records 57% turnout

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At Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, 3,064 of 5,404 eligible voters exercised their franchise, recording a 57% turnout. Pardeep Poswal won as president with 1,630 votes, Harsimran Kaur as vice-president with 1,400, Aditika Kaith as secretary with 1,506 and Karan Pratap Singh as joint secretary with 1,554.

As compared to PGGC-11, 57% turnout, the adjoining Post Graduate Government College for Girls(PGGCG) Sector 11, witnessed much less voter turnout amounting to only 24%. The ABVP-ISF-backed panel registered a strong show in the students’ council elections winning all four key posts. Bhavya Sharma was elected as president with 271 votes, while Kumari Khushi secured the vice-president post with 257 votes. Fazia Sidhu, affiliated with ISF, won general secretary with 257 votes, while Mahi, also affiliated with ISF, was elected as joint secretary with 309 votes.

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The college has a total electorate of 4,129 students, of whom only 988 cast their votes, resulting in a voter turnout of 24%. For the president’s post, Bhavya with 271 votes defeated Karanpreet Kaur, who secured 253 votes, while Eva Sharma and Jasleen Kaur polled 116 and 101 votes, respectively.

PGGC-46 witnesses a mixed outcome

At Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, Parminder Singh of BA-II had earlier been declared president unopposed, while Karanpreet Singh of BA-I was elected as secretary. The college recorded a voter turnout of 25%. The administration described the election process as peaceful and transparent, with the exercise aimed at promoting leadership and democratic participation among students.

The results were announced on August 31, with the newly elected panel set to take charge for the 2026-27 session.

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