Subclassification of Scheduled Castes trigger arguments in assembly

The recent sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Haryana into deprived Scheduled Castes (DSCs) and other scheduled castes (OSCs), to provide each of the two categories 50% of the 20% vacancies reserved for the SCs in government jobs, set off a war of words between Congress minister Geeta Bhukkal and minister for social justice, empowerment, SCs & BCs Welfare and Antyodaya Krishan Kumar Bedi, during the Day 1 of winter assembly session on Wednesday. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the winter assembly session on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Bhukkal, a Congress MLA from Jhajjar (reserved) seat is from the other scheduled caste category, while Bedi, a BJP MLA from Narwana (reserved) seat is from the deprived scheduled caste category. The DSC comprise 36 castes such as Balmikis, Dhanaks, Mazhabi Sikhs, Khatik and the OSC comprise castes such as Chamar, Jatia Chamar, Rehgar, Raigar, Ramdasi, Ravidasi, Jatav, Mochi, Ramdasia.

Following an August 1 Supreme Court ruling allowing the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes by the state governments, the BJP government in Haryana had approved the sub-classification of scheduled castes on the basis of recommendations of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Speaking on the governor’s address, Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal said that the BJP government in Haryana has done subclassification of Scheduled Castes merely for political benefit. “What good have you done? It would have been better had this government decided to fill up the backlog of vacancies for Scheduled Castes, implement a roster system and provide good employment,’’ Bhukkal said referring to the subclassification decision.

The Congress MLA asked the treasury benches on what basis the government ordered subclassification of Scheduled Castes in the state. “No caste census has been done so far. We have no objection to subclassification. But you have done it merely to gain political benefit. It is a divide-and-rule move,” Bhukkal said.

Responding to Congress MLA remarks, the minister for social justice, empowerment, SCs & BCs welfare and Antyodaya Krishan Kumar Bedi said since the Congress does not have a leader in the state, the party should get a statement issued from its central leadership opposing reservation for deprived Scheduled Castes.

Bhukkal, however, countered Bedi saying that she never expressed disagreement on subclassification of scheduled castes. When the minister refused to calm down, former chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Bedi being a minister should exercise restraint. “It’s not a question of what you say but what you should not say. This subclassification of scheduled castes was done in 1994 during the Congress rule. It was stayed by the high court then. Now, the Supreme Court has decided to uphold the subclassification notification. Why this aspect was not highlighted by you?,” Hooda asked the minister.

Later, CM Nayab Saini announced in the House that the chief secretary on Wednesday issued a formal notification to implement subclassification of Scheduled Castes into DSC and OSC for providing employment in government jobs.

Earlier, Congress MLA from Thanesar Ashok Arora said that CM Nayab Saini should explain what he meant when he said all arrangements have been made, two days before the counting of votes during the recently concluded assembly elections.

“This showed that people’s mandate was stolen. Electronic voting machines used in elections should also be thanked,’’ Arora said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda said that the Congress benches need to come out of the shock of poll defeat.

Arora said that farmers were facing a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) but the state government continued to deny the shortage.

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed said that there is a lot of disparity between rhetoric and the situation on the ground. “The crop damage compensation of ₹25 crore for rabi 2022 has not been distributed in Nuh till now despite this issue being raised on multiple occasions in the state assembly. Water logging still remains a major problem for Mewat area,’’ he said.

First-time Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala said that municipal wards in urban areas of Kaithal, represented by non-BJP corporators, were facing utter neglect by the BJP government.

“Large scale migration of youngsters who risk their lives to go abroad illegally, through donkey route, by selling their land holdings is a cause of concern. The number of youngsters from Haryana going to Canada has grown manifold in the last couple of years. These youngsters live a life of poor quality and face hostile working conditions abroad,’’ said Aditya indicating rising unemployment as the genesis of the problem.