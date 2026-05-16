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Suicides, unnatural deaths in Haryana prisons disturbing, says rights panel

The commission observed that the latest NCRB statistics indicate that stronger, structured and sustained intervention is still required for prisoners’ mental healthcare and emotional rehabilitation

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Describing the suicide by 15 prisoners in Haryana in 2024 as “alarming and disturbing”, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) directed the state government to submit reports listing the steps taken for prevention of custodial suicides.

The HHRC has directed ACS (health) to submit a report of jail-wise availability of psychiatrists, psychologists, counsellors, medical officers and mental health professionals in prisons across Haryana and their frequency of visits. (HT Photo for representation)

Taking suo-motu cognisance of findings reflected in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) “Prison Statistics India–2024” report, the HHRC said that the increasing incidents of suicides, unnatural deaths, prison violence, mental health crisis, overcrowding and inadequate psychological support systems in Haryana prisons is “a grave human rights concern”.

In its May 13 order, the HHRC bench headed by justice Lalit Batra (retired) sought reports from additional chief secretary (ACS-home), ACS (health) and DGP (prison), pointing out that prisoners and under trial inmates cannot be deprived of their constitutional rights to live with dignity, health protection and mental healthcare guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India merely because they are incarcerated.

The commission observed that the latest NCRB statistics indicate that stronger, structured and sustained intervention is still required for prisoners’ mental healthcare and emotional rehabilitation.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Suicides, unnatural deaths in Haryana prisons disturbing, says rights panel
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Suicides, unnatural deaths in Haryana prisons disturbing, says rights panel
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