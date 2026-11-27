Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said that if voted to power, the SAD-BJP alliance would establish solar parks in conjunction with the industry to ensure cheap power supply, besides allowing all new industries to retain the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

The SAD president said the industry would be invited to invest in the proposed solar parks according to their power requirements. (HT) more less

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Interacting with trade and industry representatives from Jagraon and Khanna, Sukhbir said the SAD was committed to resolving all pending issues faced by the industry as well as providing relief to traders.

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The SAD president said the industry would be invited to invest in the proposed solar parks according to their power requirements. “While power would be initially supplied at nominal rates for four years, it will become completely free later,” he said.

He also assured industry representatives that the next government would allow multi-fuel use in the steel rolling industry.

“We will provide power at ₹5 per unit to the industry besides reintroducing the Rahat scheme, under which small shopkeepers would be required to pay ₹1,000 per year and would be exempted from the requirement of keeping account books,” he said. He also announced that traders would be given a ₹10 lakh medical and fire cover besides a ₹15-lakh life insurance cover.

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{{^usCountry}} Replying to a question from the Jagraon cold storage association, Sukhbir said the next government would distribute potatoes under the ‘atta-dal’ scheme whenever there was a glut to safeguard farmers as well as the cold storage industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to a question from the Jagraon cold storage association, Sukhbir said the next government would distribute potatoes under the ‘atta-dal’ scheme whenever there was a glut to safeguard farmers as well as the cold storage industry. {{/usCountry}}

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Badal also assured the arhtiya association that its demand for a 2.5% commission would be taken up for resolution.

The SAD president also assured the brick kiln association that its members would not be forced to use pellets as fuel in brick kilns, as was being done now.

He further assured Daal Mill association representative Kalpanik Bansal that the next SAD-BJP government would encourage the procurement and milling of pulses in Punjab. “We will start a ‘Grow in Punjab’ movement to encourage local produce,” he added.

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