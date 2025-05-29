Sukhdev Dhindsa: Akali stalwart leaves behind indelible imprint on Punjab politics

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, 89, who passed away of protracted illness in Mohali on Wednesday, remained the closest companion of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal for more than 40 years, holding the number two position in the party as a secretary general. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Dhindsa was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday due to severe infection. He is survived by wife, two daughters and son Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former finance minister in the SAD-BJP government. According to the family sources, the funeral will take place in his ancestral Ubhawal village, Sangrur, on Friday.

As per the medical bulletin from the hospital, Dhindsa was suffering from severe pneumonia and cardiac complications, compounded by age-related health issues. “Despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical team, he passed away at 5:05 pm due to cardiac arrest and arrhythmia,” it added.

Coming from a humble peasant family, Dhindsa scaled the political ladder, starting as a village sarpanch and then becoming chairman of the district market committee. He became chairman of the cooperative bank in the home district, MLA, minister in state cabinet and finally a Union minister. He was given Padma Shri (civilian award) in 2019 that he later announced to return in solidarity with farmers who were on protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Born on April 9, 1936, in Ubhawal village of Sangrur district, Dhindsa’s political journey began as a student leader at Government Ranbir College. After completing his graduation, Dhindsa was elected the ‘sarpanch’ of his village. Dhindsa, who joined the SAD in 1972 after being elected as an MLA from Dhanaula as an independent candidate, becoming education minister, was the first to raise voice of dissent challenging Sukhbir Singh Badal’s leadership in 2018 when the party lost the state assembly election of 2017.

He became party’s secretary general in 1995 when Parkash Singh Badal became party president for the first time and continued even when Sukhbir took over the party reins in 2008.

In 2018, he resigned from the party, alleging that the old leaders were being sidelined. In May 2021, Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, also expelled from the SAD, floated a new outfit, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) which contested the 2022 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Dhindsa merged the party with Sukhbir Badal-led SAD in March 2024. In August 2024, the SAD again expelled Dhindsa from the primary membership for allegedly indulging in “anti-party” activities.

In a condolence message, Sukhbir said the passing away of Dhindsa deeply saddened him. “He served the Sikh panth and Punjab for many years while being in the Shiromani Akali Dal. I pray to almighty that the departed soul may rest in peace,” Sukhbir wrote on his social platform.

SAD leader Naresh Gujral termed him one of the finest people. “His contribution to Punjab and SAD can never be underestimated. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation,” Gujral said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed him a “towering statesman with great wisdom and an unwavering commitment to public service”. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann acknowledged his relentless efforts for the welfare of the people.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Punjab as well as the country lost a great leader whose loss will be felt for a long time to come.Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh recalled Dhindsa as a politician who enjoyed affinity with the leader across party lines.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said that in Dhindsa’s death, an era came to an end. “A leader who was father figure for present class of politicians, used to call spade a spade and was a forthright person,” he added.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, cabinet minister in Delhi government, termed him as a leader who had seen party’s rise to the pinnacle and represented it in the Centre as a Union minister in Vajpayee’s cabinet.

A moderate Jat Sikh in leftists’ belt

According to Prof Balkar Singh who retired as a head of the Sikh studies department in Panjab University, “Dhindsa possessed a peculiar quality as a moderate Jat Sikh in the leftists’ belt in Sangrur-Barnala-Mansa belt. He was down to earth. A sportsperson in his college days, he was very hard working,” said Balkar Singh, who studied with Dhindsa in Ranbir College, Sangrur.

Dhindsa’s emergence was catalysed diring the mid-1980s during Badal-Barnala era. “He (Dhindsa) remained loyal to Badal Senior throughout his political career and never questioned his decisions,” said Balkar Singh.

Badal loyalist

Former bureaucrat Harkesh Singh Sidhu, a close associate of Dhindsa, recalled him as a leader who was loyal to the core. “In 1985 when Surjeet Singh Barnala became CM, he offered Dhindsa the position of a minister or a speaker but he refused due to his loyalty to the Badals,” he informed.

According to Sidhu, Dhindsa was elected as an MLA from Sunam in 1980 and from Sangrur in 1985. He became chairman of the erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board in 1997, and was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 1998 to became sports minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In 1999, he became chemical and fertilizer minster in the Centre. In 2004, he was elected to the Lok Sabha but lost to Bhagwant Mann in 2014.

Dhindsa’s son Parminder Singh Dhindsa has joined hands with a party faction who these days are enrolling members for the SAD.