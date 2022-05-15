Sunil Jakhar bore brunt of Congress’ caste-religion-based politics: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said that former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party’s caste-religion-based politics.
“The Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president,” said AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang at a press conference here, calling Jakhar is a highly respected leader.
He alleged that the Congress has always pursued power through caste and religion-based politics, separating the people. “Today, Jakhar has to bear the brunt of the poor politics of Congress,” he added.
-
Punjab misses May 15 deadline for cotton sowing for kharif season
Punjab has missed the May 15 deadline to complete cotton sowing, triggering fears of the deadly pink bollworm attack due to the delay in the crop plantation for the second consecutive season. The state could not reach the halfway mark of the target of 4 lakh hectares or 10 lakh acres set for the 2022-23 Kharif season. Officials of the state agriculture department and district administrations blame the non-availability of canal water for delayed sowing.
-
Law and order collapsing in Punjab under AAP: JP Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday targeted Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government and said law-and-order situation in the state is collapsing under the regime. Speaking during a visit to Ludhiana, Nadda said, “The Patiala violence and the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the intelligence office in Mohali have exposed the failure of the state police.” Nadda further said the AAP government in Punjab is governed through a remote control via Delhi.
-
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
The Children's Traffic Park Awareness team was seen proactively sensitising drivers to stop before the white line. Taking charge of Kirron Kher's constituency, Kher met citizen associations, business community representatives and attended BJP's internal party meetings over the past week. Bagga, RPG attack, firing: Mohali cops on their toes Mohali police have literally been in the firing line over the past fortnight. Panchkula ex-MC chief's go green initiative This summer, the maximum temperature has broken records.
-
‘Good luck, goodbye’, says Sunil Jakhar as he quits Congress
In a setback for the grand old party, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday quit the party, wishing it “good luck and goodbye”. Jakhar dropped the bombshell on the beleaguered state unit via Facebook live even as the Congress top brass is huddled at a three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) being held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to discuss the party's revamp and its strategy for the 2024 parliamentary elections.
-
18-month-old girl charred to death in Dera Bassi hutment fire
An 18-month-old girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village, Dera Bassi, on Saturday. Fire officer Baljit Singh said mostly children were present in the area while their parents were away at work, when the fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Alarmed by the clamour, the victim, Roopa, ran inside her hutment to save herself.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics