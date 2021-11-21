Swachh Survekshan: Mohali makes great strides to rank 81

Mohali has climbed multiple positions to attain the 81st rank out of 372 cities (with population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh) in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan 2021, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Last year, Mohali stood 157th. In 2019, it had attained 153 rank and was 109th in 2018.

This year, out of an overall score of 6,000, the city attained 3,510 marks. It has also bagged the third position in Punjab after Patiala and Phagwara. Last year, Mohali was seventh in the state.

In the service-level progress component, the city has scored 1,920 out of 2,400. It evaluates the city’s performance on solid waste collection and transportation, processing and disposal, bylaws and sustainable sanitation among other parameters.

Last year, after slipping to 157th rank, the civic body had constructed 200 pits at various places to make compost out of the kitchen waste. Garbage segregation work was started on the spot and the sanitation team stepped up the work.

The municipal corporation spends ₹18 crore every year on cleaning the city. The system includes both mechanical and manual cleaning.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said: “Our main focus was on cleanliness in the city and we are trying hard to bring the city among the top 10 cities in the country.”

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said: “We are happy with the improvement in the ranking, but next time, we will try to rank among the first 50 cities. The local feedback system has helped us in improving the overall system.”

In citizens’ voice, the city has scored 1,089 out of 1,800.