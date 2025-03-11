Switch to maize, will buy it at MSP: Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet to farmers

Veteran Congress leader and Kapurthala legislator Rana Gurjeet Singh on Monday cited the “agricultural distress” in Malwa region to attack the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the state’s political class for not doing enough to improve the cotton-growing belt’s economy Veteran Congress leader and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh addressing a gathering in Muktsar on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/ht)

Accompanied by his son and Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh and director of the Indian Institute of Maize Research, Hanuman Sahay Jat, Rana Gurjeet said he is on a mission to promote kharif maize cultivation to boost farmers’ profitability.

Jat said the industrial set-ups of ethanol, poultry and cattle feed in Punjab have an annual demand of 40 lakh tonnes whereas the state produces only 10 lakh tonnes.

He said industrialists can contribute by creating a market for maize and showcase it as a sustainable crop-diversification option.

“By adopting maize, farmers can boost their income and save groundwater, which is depleting at alarming levels. With ample marketing avenues within the state, Punjabi farmers should avail the opportunity by growing maize during monsoon but stay away from summer maize,” said the scientist.

To a question, Rana Gurjeet said it was wrong to link his drive to promote sustainable farming with politics or diversified business promoted by his family.

“Votan taan mainu vee chahedeian ne, lekin lokan de bare vee saochda haan (I want votes, but I also think of the people),” he added.

The Congress leader said that at one point over 8 lakh hectares in Punjab was under cotton farming, but it shrunk below the one-lakh hectare mark due to pest attacks and unsuitable seeds.

“People of Malwa have lost their sardari (economic affluence) but political leaders from the region, irrespective of their political affiliations, have failed to highlight the grim situation or work out a solution. Cotton must be a priority crop here, but instead of paddy, an industrial crop like maize should be promoted. But no one talks about it,” the MLA said.

“The cotton-belt has turned into a rice-growing area, but Malwa leaders don’t talk about the agrarian crisis. There are at least 6-7 large-scale industries in Punjab, including those managed by my family, that need maize. Presently, maize demands for these units are being met by the farmers from others states,” he said. The MLA said his five ethanol units require 4,000 tonnes of maize per day.

Rana Gurjeet, a sugar baron, clarified that he will not get into contract farming with maize growers. “I am working to find a solution for farmers in distress. I offer to buy the entire maize crop as per the minimum support price (MSP) for two seasons in 2025 and 2026 for my units to prove the scope of maize production. If we fail to do so, my son and I will not contest the 2017 assembly poll, which will be our punishment,” he added.

After Maur in Bathinda, it was the second mass contact programme by Rana Gurjeet in Muktsar, the home district of the Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana parliamentarian Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

The event was attended by Congress activists and farmers from the area.

Rana Gurjeet declined to comment on Warring’s role amid the crisis in the cotton belt. Without naming anyone, he said leaders from his own party are taking potshots at the assured purchase of maize.

“I do not take such opinions seriously as I am trying to work for the betterment of people. Like cotton, farmers of the Malwa belt are suffering due to little support to cultivation of kinnow, sugarcane and shrimp farming. Poor marketing opportunities crashed the cotton crop trend that further hit the industry of ginning, thread and farm workers,” said Rana Gurjeet.